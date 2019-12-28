Chickens and Christ
In 2012 when the LGBT community and their supporters boycotted Chick-fil-A, millions of Christians rallied in support. This year sales soared to $10.5 billion and Chick-fil-A became the third largest fast-food chain.
LGBT opposition continues. A few airport, college campus and international locations rejected the franchise. Consequently, Chick-fil-A ceased funding the Salvation Army, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Paul Anderson Youth Homes and all charities perceived to hold biblical views of marriage and morality. However, tax records reveal Chick-fil-A has funded pro-LGBT/abortion activist organizations such as:
- Covenant House, which participates in NYC’s Gay Pride Parade and takes girls to abortion clinics.
- Pace Center for Girls with keynote speakers like Gloria Steinem.
- YWCA, a Planned Parenthood partner.
- The virulently anti-Christian Southern Poverty Law Center.
Chick-fil-A President Tim Tassopoulos recently explained these changes: “As we go into new markets, we need to be clear who we are.” Clearly, Chick-fil-A is not satisfied with plentiful success. It wants to “pull down its barns” built upon biblical principles and Christian support and “build greater” (Luke 12:16-21) with political correctness — by trying to placate “implacable” LGBTs (Romans 1:31). Clearly, Chick-fil-A has abandoned its corporate purpose “to glorify God by being a faithful steward” of “all…entrusted to us”!
The Bible commands, “Have no fellowship with…works of darkness, but rather reprove them” (Ephesians 5:11-12). Those supporting LGBT interests share their guilt before God. “Saith the LORD” it is a “horrible thing” to “strengthen…the hands of evildoers…They are all…unto me as Sodom and…Gomorrah” (Jeremiah 23:11,14 KJV). The Lord Jesus Christ said, “Ye cannot serve God and mammon” (Matthew 6:24; 12:30).
Michael W. Ellis, Belton
Chickens and patriots
Republican lawmakers in the House of Representatives had it easy. They knew they could count on Democratic representatives to be the heroes who voted for impeachment. Republicans didn’t need to risk the ire of constituents to keep the Constitution valid.
It’s not the same for Republican senators who must serve as jurors. Some must risk their jobs to keep the Constitution strong. The Declaration of Independence ends with the words: “for the support of this Declaration...we mutually pledge to each other our lives, our fortunes and our sacred honor.”
Obviously, no senator’s life is at risk. No senator will end up in public housing. So my challenge to Republican senators is this: Muster your “sacred honor” and do the right thing: Vote for removal of a president who obeys Vladimir Putin and is willing to trash our Constitution to do so. Someday your grandchildren will be proud of you and you’ll be heroes in the history books.
Sharon Reed, Waco
