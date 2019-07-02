Cherishing our citizens
The Tribune-Herald has published a considerable number of thought-provoking opinion pieces in recent days and weeks. As I read through these varied opinions, I feel an underlying current that doesn’t quite make itself obvious. After a bit of deliberation, I think I have identified it. It is something I think very important in today’s conversation. I think it is something every politician — Republican, Democrat or Libertarian — should ask himself or herself every day: What is a state or nation’s most valuable asset?”
My answer: Its citizens. Think what a society we would have if every citizen was educated from kindergarten through four years of college. Of course, many would choose not to avail themselves of this, but what if every citizen could have the feeling that comes from knowing they could have good health? Would that produce productive citizens? I can dream, can’t I?
Incidentally, speaking of some of our most valuable citizens as we enter a period of national reflection and celebration, I hope you will convey to Mary Drennon how much I appreciate her writing about the lives of veterans. I offer advice with the best of intentions: Coffeyville is spelled with a “Y.” I graduated from high school there in 1949. Also, cavalry is military; Calvary is religious.
Art Reinking, Woodway
Legislative losers
Biggest losers of the 86th Texas Legislature now past: countless unborn babies with beating hearts who will lose their lives! Almighty God, the Creator, who “giveth to all life” (Acts 17:24,25), declares in the Bible: “The life of the flesh is in the blood” (Leviticus 17:11 KJV). Circulating blood evidences life.
Georgia, Alabama and other states passed uncompromising heartbeat bills, rightly criminalizing abortion as murder. The news media raged. Big business and Hollywood threatened boycotts. Texas’ governor, lieutenant governor and the Legislature cowardly let other states stand alone!
The Texas Republican political machine reeks of calculating duplicity. Candidates campaigned as champions of the unborn to get elected, mass-mailing emotional pictures of babies to constituents. Some even co-authored the heartbeat bill, knowing they would never have to vote on it because Joe Straus ally Dennis Bonnen was speaker. Bonnen’s avowed agenda was “real issues” (money) — not heartbeat or bathroom bills. Refusing explanation, Bonnen assigned the heartbeat bill to a committee with an abortion-rights Democratic chairwoman. Like executed babies in the womb, the bill died without a hearing (Proverbs 31:8).
Ditto last session: The Senate passed a transgender bathroom bill. More than half the House co-authored one. Speaker Straus and his handpicked chairman summarily killed both.
Oh, and everyone knows abortion kills children.
Michael W. Ellis, Belton