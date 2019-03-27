In full force
What may have started out as a gritty fight with Cal ended in a convincing win Monday night to send us to the Sweet 16. Among the many factors contributing to our success: the energy of the crowd in the Ferrell Center. Having the Baylor Bear Pit in full force, growing louder with each bucket during our runs, makes more of a difference than you’ll ever know to our players.
While we’d love to have you every night we hit the floor — because you make a difference — I am grateful to you for supporting the student-athletes, your classmates on the floor during the first two rounds of the NCAA Tournament. I hope that great experience inspires us all to continue creating one of the strongest atmospheres and home-court advantages in women’s college basketball!
Thank you — and Sic ’em Bears!
Baylor Lady Bears Head Coach Kim Mulkey, Waco
EDITOR’S NOTE: Baylor University is hosting a sendoff for the Lady Bears team at 3:30 today at their practice facility at the Ferrell Center as they head to the Sweet 16 in Greensboro, N.C.
Correcting the record
Steve Bradley recently penned a letter to the Trib critical of the Waco Friends of Peace/Climate and of Georgetown’s 100 percent renewable energy effort. Misinformation in that letter requires correction.
First, Georgetown’s website states: “The current challenge has nothing to do with renewable or non-renewable energy sources.” The site further explains that long-term power contracts are standard practice and that the energy fund shortfall was due primarily to over-purchase of power. Yet the corrective rate increase for customers was only 1.35 cents per kilowatt hour or $12.81 for consumption of 949 kilowatts. And beyond Georgetown, 109 U.S. cities have pledged to go 100 percent renewable.
Second, the best available data indicate that positions of the Friends of Peace/Climate are representative of Waco residents. A prestigious Yale University Climate Opinion Poll of 2018 reported that Waco citizens agreed with our position on climate change and energy on 14 of 15 policy questions asked. For example, 79 percent of Wacoans supported tax rebates for electric vehicles and solar panels.
Third, Mr. Bradley refers to our organization as a “small pressure group.” I would prefer the term “concerned citizens taking part in democracy,” and note that throughout our history such groups were the vanguard for policy progress, including in civil rights, voting rights and Medicare.
Finally, just using “cleaner energy where it makes economic sense” vastly underestimates the urgency required for decarbonization. The IPCC Special Report of October 2018 warned that we must slash greenhouse gas emissions 45 percent by 2030 or face climate catastrophe.
Alan D. Northcutt, M.D., Director, Waco Friends of Peace/Climate