Trump extends lifeline
Small businesses fuel the U.S. economy and are currently under attack by an invisible enemy. The coronavirus pandemic has left businesses closed and millions of Americans out of work. Fortunately, Uncle Sam has extended a lifeline to the country’s small-business job creators.
Through the Paycheck Protection Program, small businesses can access forgivable loans to cover payroll, rent and utility expenses: $349 billion has already been allocated for the relief, but Congress is signaling more is just around the corner. The funds will help small businesses weather the pandemic-spurred challenges and be prepared to kick-start the country’s economic engine once the crisis subsides.
I strongly encourage all small-business entrepreneurs to contact a local bank and apply today. Hundreds of thousands have already done so.
Unprecedented times require unprecedented action. The Trump administration has extended a lifeline. It’s time to grab it.
Elaine Parker, President, Job Creators Network Foundation
Health-care equity
The state of Alabama recently decided to take down its dated criteria on ventilator rationing that “allegedly discriminated against the disabled and elderly.” The criteria apparently allowed people with “profound mental retardation” and “moderate to severe dementia” to be denied ventilators.
While Alabama’s decision should be applauded, let’s not forget another organization that’s been promoting health-care rationing since long before the coronavirus crisis hit: The Institute for Clinical and Economic Review (ICER) creates cost-analysis reports that are used to limit the number of treatments health insurance companies and pharmacy benefit managers will cover. ICER’s flawed methodology for deciding a treatment’s worth doesn’t take into account the input of patients, doctors and numerous other factors. Therefore, drugs that often help a smaller pool of patients or an older population can be deemed not worth it by ICER. This greatly limits access to potentially life-saving treatments for the most vulnerable patients.
During this public health crisis especially, we must remember there are real consequences to valuing one life over another. Not only is it unethical, but what we do in the throes of a crisis will set a precedent for what we do when it’s done.
Sue Peschin, President & CEO, Alliance for Aging Research
Yes, words do matter
In his Monday daily coronavirus briefing, President Trump announced that he has the absolute power to reopen the country or at least parts of it. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and many constitutional scholars have suggested that the president does not have the authority to do so. In my opinion, however, whether Trump has the constitutional power is a moot question.
What matters is the president’s rhetorical power. If, for example, Trump declares that the country is open or should be opened, this will have an enormous persuasive impact. Republican governors likely will act on the president’s words, carrying out his wishes. But, even more consequential, such a pronouncement may encourage a larger number of citizens, especially those who support Trump, to let down their guard, becoming less cautious and hence endangering the lives of others.
What evidence is there to support this claim? As a communication scholar, my own research on presidential crisis rhetoric discusses what I term “consummatory rhetoric” — instances where presidential discourse initially constitutes the only official reply made by the American government. Such rhetoric, as I document with historical examples, often is more influential than actions alone. Once again, we are learning that words really matter.
Richard Cherwitz, University of Texas at Austin
