Calling all canaries!
Originally I was struck by the foolishness and selfishness of COVID-19 protesters demanding that our society reopen and return to pre-COVID-19 operations before the finest minds in our country had agreed the time was right. I was particularly appalled when some of the protesters couched their arguments in terms of personal freedom when they reap the benefits of living in the freest and the greatest country the world has ever known. Contrast these selfish, ignorant people with our dedicated medical professionals who are risking their lives daily to bring their life-saving skills to those seriously ill with this terrible disease.
But upon reflection, I have come to the conclusion that these COVID-19 protesters can perform a useful societal function: If these people are truly buying the snake-oil remedies President Trump is selling, or they really believe the current pandemic is a fraud foisted off on the public by Bill Gates, or that God is their vaccine, then they should make up the first wave of people to test the waters after the COVID-19 restrictions are completely lifted. They can be society’s “canaries in the coal mine.” And while I don’t wish COVID-19 on anyone, if a premature reopening of all business and social activities results in a second wave of illness and death — well, we could do worse than having foolish, selfish people serving as the guinea pigs.
Michael E. Field, Hewitt
Bring on the sharks!
Obama and all his henchmen need to be imprisoned. The attempted coup has failed and is over and they all need to bite the bullet. They are all guilty as hell and they played this game over a three-year period and it is now time to pay the Reaper! And this special-interest-driven judge is still trying to play extremist politics. The judge should be brought on charges as well and the entire motley crew should be made to walk the plank and fall into the sea of hungry waiting sharks! A fitting finale to a bunch of outright criminals and mutineers!
Peter Stern, Driftwood
Our greedy saviors
The predictable cry should not be “taxation without representation” but “taxation with disconnected representation.” Regarding the May 13 Trib editorial “Remember who pulls the tax strings,” today’s taxes are not about usage for the wellbeing of the public; rather that public employees are assured of being bathed in wealth and luxury and that their pensions are well-funded. Instead of basing property taxes on an arbitrary value decided by, you guessed it, government employees, limit the increases using a formula based on overall wage increases and offer allowances for cost-of-living increases when wages stay flat.
For this to happen, we would need honest politicians who listen to their constituents, but I’m afraid that was an experiment that went terribly awry and consumed the nation. Be cautious. Should government even budge an inch, they will demand that you bow to them and chant, “Thank you, our savior.”
Brett Solem, Lorena
