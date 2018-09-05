Scofflaws on the lam
I read the Aug. 28 Texas Tribune article on the Waco Trib’s front page about the plight of “unlicensed and uninsured” drivers in Texas with amusement. Their plight is blamed on the financial burdens caused when forced into programs that suspend drivers’ licenses when court appearances are missed and fines go unpaid. Added fines and “fees” are then blamed for causing additional financial burdens that “force” these drivers to drive without a license or auto insurance, often for years.
Let us not forget it was their very own actions, traffic accidents and violations that caused these drivers to get into their dilemmas — and that their continued violation of the law only compounds their financial burdens. Laws apply to everyone, and we all have a responsibility to be accountable for our actions. Court programs generally allow for payment plans and community service to help those truly financially strapped. Unfortunately, these “victims” often just choose to continue violating the law and thus compound their own legal and financial problems while creating an ever-increasing threat for the many of us who do obey the law and are adversely impacted when involved in traffic accidents with these very same unlicensed and uninsured drivers. Everyone eventually is adversely impacted by higher insurance rates.
Those “bleeding hearts” out there who feel for the plight of these repeat violators should instead focus their concerns on the plight of the real victims of these unlicensed and uninsured drivers whom our police and legal system allow to remain on our roads, despite their often causing accidents and being repeatedly cited for continued violations. So let us hold them truly accountable for their responsibility in respecting the law instead of being sorry for their self-perpetuated plight. Remove them from our roads and impound their vehicles whenever caught. “Cite and Release” policies are as ineffective as “Catch and Release” have been in controlling other chronic violations of our laws.
Laws are for all to obey and live by — not just some — for the greater good of all. We all should be properly responsible and accountable.
Bo Chumak, Eddy