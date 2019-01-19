Trust breached
This is not a political statement. This is a statement about moral fairness under the law. No one cares about morality anymore, but the church still does.
McLennan County Assistant District Attorney Hilary LaBorde’s plea deal to give no jail time to the sexual monster and rapist Jacob Walter Anderson forever underscores that justice is for white men only. Her agreement to let him off at the same time places into granite (stone) the notion of white privilege and white supremacy.
In the victim’s own words, “This guy violently raped me multiple times, choked me, and when I blacked out, he dumped me face down on the ground and left me to die. When I woke up aspirating up my own vomit, my friends immediately took me to the hospital.”
Ms. LaBorde did not want to try this case because it would interfere with maintaining her social contacts, her social status and her perfect record of conviction. We suspect that one day she wants to become a federal judge and she needed everyone on her side.
This is a perfect example of white male justice. This type of plea deal will eventually destroy our democracy.
This year represents the 400th year African Americans have been in this country and this plea agreement underscores we will never get justice. We believe that if the defendant were black, he would have received 50 years plus life.
Good luck, Ms. LaBorde, persuading the black church to tell our 15.7 million memberships that they will receive fair and unbiased treatment from the legal system. This is why we will never trust law enforcement — because of action like this.
Right Most Rev. Anthony Evans, President, National Black Church Initiative, Washington, D.C.
EDITOR’S NOTE: This letter has been co-signed by pastors of 68 churches with additional notations from literally scores more. In the interest of accuracy, Mr. Anderson, a white, former Baylor University fraternity president, accepted a sentence of deferred adjudication probation on a felony charge of unlawful restraint in December. Prosecutors indicated they pursued the plea deal because the alleged rape victim reportedly made conflicting statements to police, attorneys and hospital staff as well as other apparent inconsistencies. We also note that courthouse sources confirm to the Trib that prosecutors from the same office offered former Baylor University football player Shawn Oakman deferred adjudication probation in exchange for his guilty plea to an alleged April 2016 sexual assault at his Waco duplex. Oakman, who is black, rejected the offer, his attorney said, because he is eager to go to trial to prove his innocence. McLennan County District Attorney Barry Johnson, who only assumed control of the DA’s office this month, said of perceived favoritism benefiting certain Baylor students during a Q&A with the Waco chapter of the NAACP this month: “When it gets right down to it, the victims have a lot to say in this. And if they decide, ‘Hey, I want my day in court,’ even though you’ve laid that thing [out], here’s what’s going to happen [if we pursue a trial instead of a plea bargain], as long as you let them know, ‘Here’s what I think is going to happen, here’s what I think as a lawyer is going to be the result,’ then I think you have to listen closely to the victims. But there’s no excuse whatsoever to give Baylor or MCC or TSTC or SpaceX or any other corporation or institution any favoritism in the criminal justice system.”