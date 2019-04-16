Sen. Brian Busybody
How many voters may ride in your vehicle with you to the polling place? Sen. Brian Birdwell, who represents Waco, supports a section of Senate Bill 9 which will limit you to transporting three voters to the polling place unless the voters are disabled or are family members. You would not be able to transport more than three friends or neighbors. Teachers would be prohibited from transporting more than three students.
Why? Sen. Birdwell’s office staff provided the following reason: Because the driver may be transporting only voters favorable to a certain measure, i.e., the voters may all vote alike.
Why does that matter? We live in a democracy where voting is a right and is private. Free speech allows all voters to influence one another. That is what lobbying, political advertisements, debates, etc. all attempt to do. The government does not have the right to know why or how a voter travels to the polling place to cast a ballot. How would this law even be enforced? Would someone have to police the car pools entering the polling place parking lots? Or would vote centers have parking lot monitors? Oh, and isn’t carpooling good for the environment and something to be encouraged?
This section of Senate Bill 9 needs to be eliminated. If you agree, please contact Senator Brian Birdwell, Congressman Bill Flores and Representative Doc Anderson and let them know this section of the bill is government overreach, suppresses voter rights and should never be part of our democratic voting process.
Jacqueline Rhodes, Waco
Apocalypse arrives!
Sunday morning I received a flash e-mail from the Tribune-Herald telling me that Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp were down worldwide for an unknown reason and that billions were affected. That meant the following might have occurred:
- People had to talk with one another using their mouths and vocal chords instead of pushing buttons on a mechanical device.
- Drivers would actually have BOTH hands on the steering wheel.
- Humans might have had to pick up that antiquated piece of equipment known as a landline telephone to communicate.
- Many probably had to seek psychological help to deal with their inability to feed their social media addiction.
- Others might have taken a walk, enjoyed the outdoors or perhaps for once noticed their surroundings instead of walking with their heads down looking at their phones.
I am sure a great sigh of relief was breathed across the globe when these services were finally restored. Thank God everyone could still text.
I know it was hard and you were probably sweating bullets, but I am sure that life went on, even if you could not post on Facebook or Instagram for a few hours. I am also sure that everyone was on Twitter wondering if the apocalypse was upon us.
Nah, we aren’t addicted. Or are we?
Michael Welhausen, Waco