Beto vs. Ted
Thank you for providing a public forum where ideas can be debated and discussed. As someone who minored in journalism, I applaud the Tribune-Herald as a place where all points of view are welcome. Only by robust public debate, in an open forum, can we hope to secure the freedoms that our founders and framers risked their lives and fortunes to give us.
As a transplanted Californian with Texas roots on my father’s side, I have been somewhat shocked to see the enthusiasm in Waco for U.S. Senate candidate Beto O’Rourke. His signs are everywhere. In reading his website, public statements and listening to the recent debate between Congressman O’Rourke and Senator Ted Cruz, I realize just how much O’Rourke mirrors the Democratic politicians in California.
O’Rourke favors unlimited abortion access, free college tuition and Medicare for all. He also states that he supports the LGBT and gay marriage agenda. If Texans think these policies are helpful, just look at the dysfunction and big-government agenda that has swamped California with high taxes and leftist, social engineering.
These policies are why thousands of people are fleeing California. Hopefully, these policies will not come anytime soon to the state of Texas. Unfortunately, with Beto O’Rourke, that is what Texans will get if he defeats Sen. Cruz, who holds conservative positions opposite to all of O’Rourke’s leftist policy commitments.
Warren Fain, Waco
***
I hope every one of my fellow Texans residing in each of Texas’ 254 counties has taken the opportunity to attend Beto O’Rourke’s town halls. He’s on the second and third round of some counties. I’ve attended four of these. His approach to policy and governance is collaborative, open, based on personal interaction and inclusion. It’s refreshing not only to see this commitment but to witness a candidate who acknowledges his past shortcomings and mistakes.
As the polls suggest, he is winning over an increasing number of Texans daily as we witness his rallies, door-to-door canvassing, volunteer phone banks and legitimately large crowds. His belief in collaboration runs counter to the divisive, secretive and exclusion-based positions of Sen. Ted Cruz and fellow Republicans. Beto doesn’t accept any PAC donations, bread and butter for Cruz. That means he has a huge commitment of political and financial support from everyday citizenry and small donations.
As for Cruz, I’m firmly convinced a man who allows a political opponent to humiliate his wife and suggest his father was instrumental in the assassination of President Kennedy, then fawns over that opponent, lacks character. Why would Texans or Americans fare any better than Mrs. Cruz has? I vote for the candidate with a willingness to stand up for what is right and decent, regardless of party affiliation.
Gary Goodfriend, Round Rock