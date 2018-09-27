Beto is political rarity
In a few weeks, Texans will choose their next U.S. senator. As former mayor of El Paso, I have observed Beto O’Rourke over the years and closely followed the current campaign.
Beto O’Rourke is a generational political figure. We have never seen anything like him before. Huge crowds of Texans are seeing what El Pasoans saw. He’s honest, fun, humane — and human. He’s intelligent but not abrasively or arrogantly so. He’s passionate in his commitment to the people of Texas — always has been.
There are many important issues, but two stand out, and both bring out the best in Mr. O’Rourke. Texas, regretfully, has the largest percentage of individuals without health insurance. With Texas already last in the nation, do we need Ted Cruz to make things worse? Beto proposes universal health care. On immigration, Cruz generally supports the current administration’s dreadful and inhumane policies. Beto would immediately work to reinstate Dreamer rights and reunite parents with their children.
An overarching issue is that of attitude. Beto by his nature unites us, helps us find the larger common ground we share rather than the toxic divisiveness in our current politics. Texas needs a senator who will make all Texans proud. I urge you to vote early.
Raymond Caballero, Portland, Oregon
Cruz vs. socialism
Over the years, we have heard many sagacious expressions from our friends, the British. Indeed, the Iron Lady herself explained that, with socialism, you sooner or later run out of other people’s money.
In a speech in Perth, Scotland in 1948, Winston Churchill said: “Socialism is the philosophy of failure, the creed of ignorance and the gospel of envy.” In the House of Commons in 1945, he said: “The inherent vice of capitalism is the unequal sharing of blessings. The inherent vice of socialism is the equal sharing of miseries.”
It seems the Democratic candidate to replace Sen. Ted Cruz — by no means a favorite of mine — identifies with socialism. If the efforts of our leaders have not already destroyed millions of people and families with endless “entitlements,” let us then try socialism and totally destroy incentive and self-responsibility.
While I can count the reasons I dislike Cruz, he at least does not advocate free everything for everybody.
Rollin Khoury, former state representative, Waco
Lyin’ Ted again
I am amazed at Republican candidates who align themselves with Trump, by now surely recognized by rational individuals as a well-established con artist. Why would they do this? It’s because right-wingers do not care about facts. Facts hurt the reality they have created for themselves.
Of course, it’s not reality at all. This is why Ted Cruz makes up lies about Beto O’Rourke. He knows right-wingers will not do any fact-checking. Textbooks years from now will note how right-wingers, deluded by Fox News and political lies from their own candidates, were ultimately to blame for our country’s tragic decline.
John Vickrey,
Norman, Oklahoma.