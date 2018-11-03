Vote for Beto
The Trib recently published a letter which I feel warrants comment. The letter concerned the current senatorial race between Senator Ted Cruz and Congressman Beto O’Rourke.
First, the author questioned whether Rep. O’Rourke has really received his contributions from small donors, insinuating he has instead received donations from “…many far left multi-millionaires who would give anything to elect a Democrat to the Senate in Texas.” Sir, the answer is yes, he has. In fact, the Federal Election Commission website shows that since Jan. 1, 2017, 50 percent of Congressman O’Rourke’s contributions are $200 or less and two-thirds are under $1,000. The millions in contributions to his campaign have indeed been donated by small donors who would like to see a positive change in their representation in Washington.
The letter then takes a swipe at Rep. O’Rourke by calling him “Mr. Beto” while questioning whether he and his supporters are somehow responsible for people “…yelling at a family trying to enjoy a meal at a restaurant?” Apparently the author was referring to an incident involving Sen. Cruz and his wife at a restaurant in the Washington, D.C., area. Some overexcited and very rude people were verbally aggressive toward the couple so they got up and left. Having to leave a restaurant where you’re trying to have dinner is certainly not right. I agree it shouldn’t have happened. That said, I don’t think some heckling in a restaurant quite compares to seeing Neo-Nazis holding torchlight parades with their KKK, white supremacist and ultra-nationalist brethren and murdering a woman by running over her with a car. These same types of people — cowards and bullies — shoot unarmed people in our synagogues, churches and nightclubs because of their targets’ religion, race, color, sexual orientation or political beliefs. I don’t recall any of them being Democratic supporters.
Also, I haven’t heard of any Democratic candidates threatening to stomp on his opponent’s face with golf cleats or Democratic supporters mailing pipe bombs to those they disagree with. Since President Trump thinks there are “good people on both sides” including those Neo-Nazis, KKK and ultra nationalists, maybe the people yelling at Sen. Cruz and his wife are ”good people” too. And they didn’t even murder or physically harm anyone.
Watch television ads for both candidates. Sen. Cruz’s ads are primarily attack ads on Congressman O’Rourke…negative, racial and trying to appeal to people’s differences, fears and baser instincts. Congressman O’Rourke’s ads are primarily positive… show his children, discuss their futures and the kind of country he wants for all people, his commitment to bringing people together, to build a better Texas, to address the real issues facing us today such as health care (including pre-existing conditions — something Sen. Cruz and his fellow Republicans have repeatedly voted against) as well as achieving better representation for Texas in Washington, not using us as a temporary stepping stone to run for president.
I intend to vote for positive change for Texas and our country.
I will vote for Congressman Beto O’Rourke to represent us in the United States Senate. I urge my fellow Texans to do the same.
Jim McDermitt, Waco