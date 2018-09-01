Facing realities
I’m looking in dismay as I see one organization after another lowering tax rates, the same rates they’ll raise again in two years to meet growing demand. Just so my bias is clear, I’ve worked for cities for nearly 20 years. I was raised by my conservative, triple-retired, Air Force veteran, city-employee grandfather to put the public good ahead of my own. “Ask not what your country…” and all that.
Three truths exist in the minds of most public servants who deal with city budgets:
- If you want the city to do/buy/fix something, it costs
- money
- .
- The bulk of city income comes from taxes.
- The moment an elected official can gain votes by cutting taxes, he or she will.
In America, we’re taught many lies about taxes: they’re an affront to liberty, those in power will throw it at the unworthy, abusers, the amoral, people overseas, etc. At the city level, however, things are more basic: Rehabilitate crumbling infrastructure, repave streets, provide libraries and other civic improvements to keep our city a place people want to own a part of.
I know issues such as home valuation are nightmares. What used to cost a nickel now costs a dollar and you’d rather spend the money you make on things you will use rather than things you might use. But I also know cities bid for purchases to get the best value. Every purchase goes through two to three levels of scrutiny. Every penny has to be accounted for publicly and published upon request. And every year more people come here and need the same services that everyone else does. City government isn’t a business. We can’t diversify our portfolio or get a night job, but we are still expected to take care of everybody we can, whether they pay the taxes or not.
Matthew Mevis, Hewitt
Behind the acronym
So many news articles start with initials. I have to read on to find out what they stand for. It would be nice if the name and initials were in parentheses at the very start of an article.
For instance, I’m an atomic veteran. I was in ARDC. Very few know it stands for Atomic Research and Development Command. I took part in hydrogen super bomb tests in the Pacific and Nevada in the 1950s for three years. I had top-secret clearance. I worked on hot, radiated planes right after they flew through a mushroom cloud, sampling radiation. We worked in Aloha shirts and khaki shorts for protection. There were 26 of us. We carried sampling tanks on our shoulders to the sample shed just after planes landed.
We wore film badges that showed radiation amounts. I got sick and spent weeks in the hospital from 6.59 rems. That’s like 70 chest X-rays all at once. Many more of my readings were excessive.
Anyway, back to your newspaper. I know, I know, it’s very popular to hate the news media. I really like and appreciate the Waco Tribune-Herald. I’d hate to be without it. It really makes my day, you bet!
Sam Pinter, West