Battle of Midway
On May 23, I had the golden opportunity to attend the Midway Independent School District music concert thanks to my daughter-in-law, Laurie. I have attended many concerts over my 85 years. All were good, whether it was a school concert or a professional concert, whether the music was classical or patriotic or just polkas. But this Midway concert was the best by far.
To Midway students and families who did not come to hear it or who left early: You missed a stunning grand finale. When all the different groups had played their classical music, the last to perform went into this spirited finale. They played “When I see the Stars and Stripes” and everyone began clapping to the beat of the music. They stopped when video footage of the Normandy beach landings was screened on the wall of the auditorium. With music and images, my memory slipped back to pictures of the invasion in Life magazine: So many young men faced death with each step, yet they carried the freedom inherent in those stars and stripes.
In short, I got emotional but was not ashamed of my tears. In my heart I prayed for all of the soldiers, past and present, alive or dead. The student musician who banged on the big drum so hard it sounded like a bomb made this visual presentation so realistic. All the musicians from trumpets to bass sounded professional. Fantastic!
Final note: My alma mater is Abbott ISD and the only musicians we had were my classmate Willie Nelson and his sister Bobbie.
Helen Lenart, Abbott
Height of hypocrisy
The following are statements by three senators on the impeachment of President Bill Clinton.
Mitch McConnell said he wanted to draw attention to a “serious and deeply troubling crisis” in our country: “This is a crisis of confidence, of credibility and of integrity. Our nation is indeed at a crossroads: Will we pursue the search for truth or will we dodge, weave and evade the truth?”
Lindsey Graham: “You don’t even have to be convicted of a crime to lose your job in this constitutional republic if this body determinates that your conduct as a public official is clearly out of bounds in your role. Because impeachment is not about punishment. Impeachment is about cleansing the office.”
Charles Grassley: “The true tragedy in this case is the collapse of the president’s moral authority.” “…once you lose your moral authority to lead, you are a failure as a leader.” “The presidency is not merely an administrative office; it is preeminently a place of moral leadership.” “…is it OK to lie because the president does it?” “The American people have a right to expect their president to be completely truthful.”
I guess things are different now. Suddenly these senators think the Trump investigation is over and we should just “move on.” This is the sickening height of hypocrisy.
Randy Broussard, Belton