Rape of the land
Regarding remote tracts of land near the community of Axtell now envisioned for a city of Waco dump: City folks in this instance have clearly tried to pull the wool over country-loving folks’ eyes. The original site purchased by the Waco City Council on July 31 should be preserved as a park, not a landfill. (And, yes, the city is now considering purchasing yet another 770 acres.) These machinations are part of a conspiracy that began unfolding months ago with a straw buyer who profited greatly in this transaction.
And the original 502-acre Axtell site? It’s known to have Indian mounds. It serves as habitat for endangered species. It’s a vibrant bird habitat and teems with wildlife. Birds migrate here for the winter, endangered and familiar alike. Any landfill-caused pollution of spring-fed creeks, streams and runoff on the site will impact drinking water within a 50-mile radius. Limestone, Hill and McLennan counties, plus the communities of Mart and Groesbeck, will be adversely effected. Grand 100-year-old trees adorning the property will be felled. Other counties would halt the rape of our land in a minute at the thought of doing harm to these priceless oaks and other trees.
Most outrageous, Waco has strayed well beyond its own boundaries to dump trash on its neighbors, obviously assuming we won’t care. But the fight has only begun. The city of Waco consulted with law firms specializing in this matter to protect themselves. It has deep pockets and will try to outlast us.
We must not give up or give in to these crooked ways. If Waco wants it, they should come and take it — and see what happens!
Randy Barton, Mount Calm
Political influence
The Aug. 22 article concerning sale of KXXV-TV to Scripps includes a sentence that concerns me: The Scripps spokesperson said this purchase would enhance their area of political influence for the upcoming 2020 election cycle. So far as I am concerned, their main purpose is to provide me with accurate, efficient and timely reporting of the facts. Any attempt to influence me by injecting their biased opinions is extremely troubling. We have enough controversy about “fake news” as it is. I would much rather have a local group of investors take over control of this local asset than have it controlled by a corporation with a pre-planned agenda of misinformation.
James Mastergeorge, Lorena
EDITOR’S NOTE: Just in the interest of accuracy, Scripps President Adam Symson said the following in the Aug. 22 Trib: “In addition to expanding our household reach and deepening our strong relationship with ABC, this transaction expands our political footprint in key battleground states leading up to the 2020 elections.” That’s in regard to more comprehensive campaign coverage by Scripps. We know nothing about Scripps’ seeking to “influence” elections.