America the Beautiful?
In 1886, France gave the Statue of Liberty to the United States as a symbol of friendship and freedom for immigrants. Inscribed beneath are these words, penned by Emma Lazarus to raise money for the pedestal upon which the Statue of Liberty sits:
Give me your tired, your poor,
Your huddled masses yearning to breathe free,
The wretched refuse of your teeming shore.
Send these, the homeless, tempest-tossed to me,
I lift my lamp beside the golden door!
Now a large majority of the world wants to live here. We either allow the Statue of Liberty to stand and represent what it says or destroy this symbol of democracy and darken hope of refuge for immigrants.
What’s the right thing to do? Close our door or let yet more in?
And, by the way, the United States is considered a Christian nation. What would Jesus do? Help as many people as possible or refuse them and continue building a wall?
Dana D. Phillips, Robinson
***
This week we celebrate
The Fourth of July
To enjoy our freedoms
But let me ask why
Did so many go before us
And serve the country they love?
To protect our liberties
So we can worship the One above
Who gives us a choice
To pursue any quest,
With a mission and a goal
Of having happiness.
Now the privileges we have
Mean we can’t do just anything.
Put your God first, and others second.
You’ll be happy when freedom rings.
Ben Hagins, Woodway
***
From soft full breasts suckling
Grasping mama’s legs and her favorite skirt.
Ripped apart from all that we know
To take a “bath.”
With our hearts beating wildly
We listen to Mama’s screams
We are so afraid
Of this pulling apart
This pulling away
To take a bath
We can only scream “mama!”
To the “ice” box
For a “bath.”
Where the doors don’t open
And the windows have no light
Where strangers don’t touch
Where I can only scream “mama!”
Joyce Nobis, Waco
***
Is it a coincidence that so many of the pro-illegal immigration protesters just happen to share the same culture, language, heritage and ethnicity as most of the people coming illegally across our southern border? If most of the people sneaking illegally across the border were impoverished Chinese Buddhists, Senate candidate Beto O’Rourke would personally lead a LULAC army to the Rio Grande Valley and build a wall that could be seen from the moon.
David B. Anderson, Waco