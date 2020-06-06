American crisisProtest is as American as apple pie. Looting and arson are not. Sometimes the distinction is blurred, rendering this not a black-or-white, this-or-that question. Example: the Boston tea party also involved the destruction of private property. It would be wise to remember this.
What is true today about these protests was also true in the 1960s and early 1970s. There are (and were) the honest protesters, there are (and were) the opportunists who want to use the chaos for criminal behavior, and there are (and were) extremists (both left and right) who have their own agendas to take advantage of the chaos. It is too seductively easy to tar the honest protesters with rightful anger about criminal opportunists and violent political extremists. This misplaced blame is usually what politically motivated extremists want. It is also too easy for honest protesters to stray into wrongful behavior in the heat of the moment. That human characteristic is what makes lynch mobs so frequent in our history. (This comes from someone who saw this movie once before!) What we really need is twofold:
Address the underlying issue for the current protests. In this case, that is structural racism still built into our society and our institutions, up to and including lethal levels. The anger expressed about it is quite real and has been pent-up and festering since the Civil Wa
- r.
- Distinguish in-the-field, honest protesters from the opportunistic criminals and extremists promoting violence. And we need a way to deal with the latter groups on the spot but without taking out rage on honest protesters with legitimate grievances.
I don’t yet know how to address the second point, but figure it out we must. The first point requires we examine our collective selves and root out the racism within. And quit teaching it to the next generations!
Gary W. Johnson, McGregor
* * *
We have lots of dangerous problems in this nation: people without homes to live in, no money for food, no jobs, no medical care for them or their families. None of this is likely to change till sometime next year . Violent rage exists in several cities around the nation due to the illegal killing of a black man by police. People were sent a $1,200 check by the government to pay rent, house payment, food, etc., yet large corporations including oil magnates and automobile barons received millions each to help them. Billions were just spent on firing a manned rocket. Now the government wants to rush people back to dangerous work without a cure for COVID-19.
It’s time regular people come first or the people will fire the politicians and get ones who heed this November.
Jim Denton, Gatesville
* * *
When I was growing up, my dream was to visit many of the cities in the United States. Fortunately, my wife and I got to visit several before they were destroyed by far-left Democrats. Today, who wants to visit New York, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Portland, Baltimore, Minneapolis, Houston, San Antonio, Dallas and Austin? All of these cities are governed by far-left Democrats who have no respect for the rule of law. All of these cities cater to illegals and are sanctuary cities. Why would I want to take my family to one of these unsafe places to visit?
James Burroughs, Waco
