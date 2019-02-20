Have a heart
Friday marks the third annual National Heart Valve Disease Awareness Day. A common but little-known condition, heart valve disease (HVD) occurs when one or more of the heart’s four valves is damaged. This can result in major complications, possibly death.
HVD impacts as many as 11 million Americans. Yet three in four people have little to no knowledge about it. Even worse, 25,000 people die every year from HVD, although effective treatment is possible in most cases.
Recognizing signs and knowing what might put you at risk is the first step. Those older than 75 or individuals with a history of heart conditions are particularly vulnerable. Common symptoms include fatigue, dizziness and shortness of breath, though some people might experience no symptoms at all — and those who do experience symptoms might be tempted to dismiss them as a “normal” part of aging. In these cases, a simple check with a stethoscope can reveal a heart murmur, a common sign of HVD.
I urge you to join the national discussion on HVD. It could save your or a loved one’s life. For more information, you can visit www.ValveDiseaseDay.org.
Sue Peschin, Washington, D.C.
EDITOR’S NOTE: Sue Peschin is president and CEO for the Alliance for Aging Research.
Stats & stuff
The Waco Trib, in its response to Eric Mach’s letter concerning the negative effects of illegal immigration, can’t help its liberal self by pointing out that illegal immigrants only account for a rather small fraction of homicides and crime in general, as if this is supposed to make us all feel safer. As they so deftly point out, native-born Texans commit the majority of crimes. So why would we want to allow even one more criminal to enter illegally if we already have so many? If I gave you 1,000 M&Ms and told you they were all good except one might kill you, how many would you let your child eat? We can’t just let anyone and everyone come in.
David Hayslip, Waco
EDITOR’S NOTE: Sorry you see the insertion of facts into a daily newspaper as “liberal.” We appreciate how inconvenient these can be. The crime statistics to which you object come from the Cato Institute, founded by that notorious “liberal” Charles Koch, chairman of Koch Industries and supporter of the tea party movement. Beyond that, some “facts” in the letter simply rate skepticism. Example: the 7,500 figure cited as the number of Americans “killed annually by illegal immigrants driving under the influence” appears to come from Fox News and refers to the number of fatalities caused by unlicensed drivers, only some of whom are probably illegal immigrants. We’re happy to entertain arguments for and against illegal immigrants here, but not when they include groundless talk-radio chum passing for hard crime statistics. We have social media for that.