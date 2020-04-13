Shopping adventures
As I have been trying to dutifully stay at home, on those occasions I do go out to restock at a local grocery store close to Baylor University, I can’t help noticing how rude some of the store employees are to the elderly. I have seen this more often just recently. I experienced it firsthand when I was scolded by an employee to step back from the person ahead of me when I was more than two baskets away, clearly six feet off.
As I stood by the credit-card machine to pay, the cashier barked that I needed to stay exactly behind the plastic shield till she was finished checking the items, then I could step over to the machine to pay, even though I was wearing a mask and was standing the proper distance from her. When she told me the amount due, it was like $50.06 or something. As I fished the nickel and penny out of my front pocket, I made a joke: “If I had any sense at all, I had 6 cents.” She commented under her breath, apparently thinking I was deaf in my old age: “I doubt if you have that much sense.”
Controlling the temptation to tell her where she could put that 6 cents, I sarcastically, and in a loud voice, told her to have a wonderful day, hopefully turning heads her way and at least embarrassing her a little for her pettiness.
I urge these rather self-involved young people of today to please try and be a little more patient with older folks. I do remember a time, though it is politically incorrect to do so now, when mama would cuff them in the ear for disrespecting their elders like that.
Stephen Davies, Waco
* * *
A special thanks to our local Target store for honoring senior citizens with special times for shopping. The staff was especially friendly and helpful when I went. I also commend the seniors there who were courteous and friendly (most all of us masked and gloved) with no pushing, shoving or other disorderly conducts. In short, we can all make a difference during these hard times. Target surely has exemplified that and I thank them.
Sandra O’Connor, Waco
Blame Obama!
Our kids seem not to mind the sudden home-schooling and chores to keep them busy. As most folks, we went to the store and there were a lot of empty shelves and all of a sudden TP has become a rare commodity! At Sam’s, a couple of women got into fisticuffs. But I observe that most folks just accept the current conditions, adopting it as their new normal.
A man who lived during World War II told me that the government and people did not act as they are today; and things were much more perilous then. The reason we pulled through and eventually triumphed then was because we did not self-cannibalize our society.
It is becoming quite clear that the “cure” is causing much more damage than the coronavirus itself. The swine flu killed as many as 575,400 people globally in 2009 under the Obama regime, according to the Centers for Disease Control. Obama’s refusal to do a temporary travel ban on West Africa to protect Americans allowed the Ebola plague to infect Texans. Why did the media and Dems not go berserk and have death counts and 24-hour coverage on those much more deadly pandemics? Answer: Because Dems do not let a crisis go to waste and they are trying to stop the reelection of President Trump.
Eric Mach, Denton
