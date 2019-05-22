Abortion follies
In Michael Jones’ May 21 letter challenging John Pisciotta’s pro-life beliefs, he overlooks two issues:
First, as a pro-choice advocate, he argues that what a woman does with her own body is nobody else’s business. Fine. However, the DNA of the fetus from conception is different from that of the woman. It is only attached to the woman’s body for nourishment. It is a separate human being, not her body.
Jones appears to have some understanding of Bible teachings and may consider himself a Christian. If so, when does God create the immortal soul of an individual that lives forever? Is it at birth, the first breath, the first heartbeat, the second trimester or at conception? The answer is given in Ephesians 1:4 which states: “He chose us in Him before the foundation of the world.”
If the immortal soul is created at conception, then Jones may not be “laughing” when his soul stands before the Creator. Oops — that may not be an acceptable reply. But Jones is free to make his own choices regarding his own body and soul.
Don Hardcastle, Waco
* * *
I suggest these ideas for states that do not allow women to have abortions to solve the problem of rapes that cause pregnancies. First, the rapist who caused the pregnancy should have all male parts cut off, then go to prison. Next, state taxpayers should donate money to the mothers of any unwanted children to help provide for their needs till the children reach age 18. And if a child wishes to go to college, state taxpayers will pay for that till a child is 25.
One of two things will occur: First, we will know that the unwanted child will be taken care of by society and rapists will be cured. Second and most likely, taxpayers in those anti-abortion states will ultimately fire the politicians who made these non-abortion laws and go back to allowing women to take care of their own bodies and their own health needs while assuring no rapist ever comes to their states.
Jim Denton, Gatesville
* * *
To solve a problem, we must determine the root cause. The latest dustup over abortion and who has what right over women’s rights is one I considered settled law. Apparently not. There are, once again, men clamoring to tell women they must carry any fetus to term. I have a compromise. The root in this case is where and how a fetus comes to be. The sperm from a male is inserted into the female body to join the female egg. It may or may not produce a fetus. Key word here is male sperm!
Why not neuter the male after he has fathered one child? Or maybe take the whole package? Lowers testosterone, lowers crime rates, lowers rate of starving children everywhere! Men, what do you think? Ready to compromise?
Dorothy Brown, Lorena