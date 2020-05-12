Abbott the Dictator!
I have copied a portion of Jeff Tillotson’s shocking and very disturbing column in the Sunday Waco Tribune-Herald regarding Judge Eric Moyé’s enforcement of local and state orders temporarily shutting salon owner Shelley Luther’s business and placing her in jail: “Left with no other option in the face of the shop owner’s open defiance, Judge Moyé ordered her to seven days’ confinement. Not long after, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and others began to lead a chorus of criticism, but not of the law-breaker. Instead, they criticized Judge Moyé, the law-upholder.”
A judge has no duty to uphold a dictate disguised as a law that violates unalienable, God-given rights that the law of our Texas Constitution intended to secure for each of us. To the contrary, the judge has a duty to protect the victim of government malfeasance. That is what our Texas Supreme Court said very explicitly. Unfortunately, columnists Jeff Tillotson and Marquette Wolf were never required to learn the law to secure a license to practice. Law schools do not teach the law. They teach how to “practice” law for profit. As a result we no longer have protection of the law or what is also known as liberty.
A column in the Fort Worth newspaper similarly reveals the severe problem we face. The author, journalist Bud Kennedy, and two professors of universities in the area display an ignorance that is frightening. Their quotes reveal they too do not understand that the rule of law means the law rules over the ruler.
I learned in grade school that what made our United States of America different was that the American Revolution abolished the doctrine of the divine rights of kings and replaced it with the rights of man. The rule of men was replaced with the rule of law. The law replaced the dictates of a monarch so that every individual could have equal protection of the law. How did Bud Kennedy and others miss this in their education? How could these people not see that it was not the dictates of Gov. Greg Abbott and the dictates of local potentates that was the problem. The problem is that the law of our Texas Constitution, made by the sovereign people of this land, did not give the executive division of government any legal authority to assume dictatorial powers. The law is not discretionary. It gives rulers no discretion to violate the law. Gov. Abbott was not enforcing the rule of law. He was doing the opposite. He was violating the law.
Ed Heimlich, Constitution Society
EDITOR’S NOTE: As in questions of federal power, including executive orders and presidents being above the law, constitutional scholars, journalists and appeals court jurists can and do disagree regularly. Article 1, Section 28 of the Texas Constitution states, “No power of suspending laws in this State shall be exercised except by the Legislature.” However, Chapter 418.016 of the Texas State Code reads: “The governor may suspend the provisions of any regulatory statute prescribing the procedures for conduct of state business or the orders or rules of a state agency if strict compliance with the provisions, orders or rules would in any way prevent, hinder or delay necessary action in coping with a disaster.”
In any case, the governor seems to have neutered the force of gubernatorial executive force going forward after bowing to protests rallying to Shelley Luther’s side. As one wag noted on the governor’s Facebook page: “So then we can all go back to work? Guess I’ll start scheduling my massage clients with no fear of being fined or arrested!”
Incidentally, the Constitution Society in Texas should not be confused with the American Constitution Society.
