Fake news!
I must commend Mr. Gately, a local journalist, for positing a perfect reason to “fear” the news media. His letter to the editor in the Thursday Waco Tribune-Herald was very insightful. I apologize that I did not realize how folks have hurt his feelings by questioning media facts and fiction. Yet he concludes his piece by doing the very thing he says he does not. He correctly cites “that religion thing is a personal freedom issue as well.” Yet, just prior to that, he unequivocally states, “...and Jesus, whether President Trump likes it or not, was a liberal.”
Really? As a journalist, you must realize you are propounding an opinion as fact. So then I am concluding that I should not fear the media because of your personal religious beliefs? Why, when preaching around the issue of media fear, does religion bear anything on the issue?
Thank you for reminding me, again, why I need to check all sources “bringing the light” when gleaning information from the news media.
Nancy McNeil, Waco
***
My husband and I recently returned from a Danube river cruise. In seeing cities and towns that were virtually destroyed in the war and are now rebuilt, in touring a synagogue and a concentration camp, I was impressed by how lies could be used to generate a crowd mentality that led to heinous evil.
Llewellyn King’s column last week, “Individual reporters are strength of press,” was excellent in reminding us that freedom of the press is the very basis of all freedoms. It is a lie to believe the media — and the press — are “the enemy of the people”... a very dangerous lie.
Mary Ann Thomas, Woodway
***
Thank you for the Tribune-Herald’s participation in the Boston Globe-engineered mass condemnation of President Donald Trump. You have proven what has been obvious to me and to others for a very long time — that your paper is biased and a party to the ongoing coordinated effort by the press to disavow the legitimately elected president of the United States. The president did not declare war on the press but certainly did call out “fake news” as an enemy of the people. You qualify.
Don Boston, Waco
***
Individual newspapers that failed to join with the other 350 or so newspapers critical of Donald Trump’s lies about “fake news” should be ashamed of their hesitancy. Hopefully the Waco Tribune-Herald wasn’t one of the holdouts.
Robert T. Mansker, Falls Church, Virginia
***
Almost-autumn accolades to the Tribune-Herald’s Carl Hoover for his inclusion of cowboy comic William Lee Martin’s “rededication of life as a Christian.” No trace of fake news in Mr. Hoover’s article “Coming Clean” of Aug. 16.
Kay King, Eddy