Our lazy duffs
Charging 25 cents to get a shopping cart was a brilliant idea. How many loose carts do you see in an establishment that does this? None. We are hellbent to get that money back. It’s not the amount, it’s the principle of the thing. That’s my quarter and I want it back!
Maybe this idea can be used on those dastardly plastic single-use water containers. Everybody loves them, but that should be overshadowed by the documented harm those containers do to our environment and wildlife. How about a noticeable deposit on every sale of those containers, deposit to be returned at drop-off sites, details to be worked out? Either this or, for Pete’s sake, stop buying them. Lots of people are rich and getting richer selling these hazardous items. They will continue to do so while there is a demand. Remember using glasses, thermoses and biodegradable containers to drink from? We should get off our lazy duffs and return to those good old days.
Juanita Case, Hewitt
History lesson
Older readers might recall the acronym “L.S./M.F.T.,” which summed up the advertising slogan for Lucky Strike cigarettes: “Lucky Strike Means Fine Tobacco.”
My mother once told me she counted herself among those who subscribed to another meaning, “Lord, Save Me From Truman.”
As a young boy I didn’t grasp what she held against the 33rd president, nor do I today, but seven decades on I can see why they say history repeats itself.
Now the same acronym applies in my case, that is until you reach the capital “T.”
Bob Lott, Waco
Trump the Success
Above the opinion page are the words, “Dedicated to Truth, Honor and Integrity.” Because words mean something and certainly in your newspaper, I am daily saddened that the above words have lost their meaning at Waco Tribune-Herald. Your failure to give President Trump any mention of his successes is sad to me. Not to disparage you but your absence of integrity when you report on other presidents and secretaries of state is disappointing at best. And diminishes the words printed above your opinion page. When you daily write ridicule it is suspect.
Ann Ammon, Waco
Trump the Destroyer
We have a real problem in this state. Well, actually, more than one. For example, gerrymandering ensures the political party in power stays in power. It doesn’t matter if Democrats or Republicans are at the helm. And Texas is one of only 10 states that gives winner-take-all delegates to the Electoral College. In a democracy, Electoral College delegates should reflect the votes for each candidate.
Plus, the Legislature passed a law that requires every person in a vehicle to wear a seat belt; none requires every motorcyclist to wear headgear. And if these things aren’t bad enough, our representatives in Austin and Washington, D.C., continue to support President Trump’s destruction of our environment. What happened to representing the will of the people?
Edward Lindsay, Fort Worth