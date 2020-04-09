From your local church
When you were lost and needed direction in your life to make sense of the chaos in your life, I was there for you.
When you decided to give your life to God and wanted to be baptized, I was there for you.
When you decided to marry that special one, I was there for you.
When you brought your precious children to me to be dedicated to the Lord, I was there for you.
When you were devastated by the loss of a loved one and wanted to have a “celebration of life” service for them, I was there for you.
When you were going through a hard time in life and you needed someone to talk, counsel and pray with, I was there for you.
When you wanted to have a closer relationship with God, I was there to help you by providing discipleship programs such as Bible study classes and life-changing sermons.
When you had a need for “community,” I was there providing a small-group ministry for you to get connected to fellow believers.
Now I, your local church, need you to be there for me.
I need for you to be the hands and feet of God and do kind deeds for others while I am closed.
I need for you to spread the good news of the gospel while my voice has been silenced.
As you can, I need for you to continue to financially support me so that when my doors are open again, I will have the ability to start ministering to the masses once again.
I can’t wait till we’re all able to meet again as a church family!
Joe A. Carbajal, local pastor and community leader, Waco
One generation passes
John Vickrey’s April 4 letter insists religion is an impediment to progress, even a poison. I disagree. I have long heard this line from the “God-is-dead” ilk. At 80-plus, I have watched it from inception. It has turned education and America away from the principles she was founded on. Do we teach our youth the values which the Founding Fathers worked to leave us? Does this generation even know who George Washington was? My generation did.
Upon exiting office in 1796, Washington stated in his Farewell Address: “Whatever may be conceded to the influence of refined education on minds of peculiar structure, reason and experience both forbid us to expect that national morality can prevail in exclusion of religious principle.”
No, Mr. Vickrey, God is not dead; nor does He sleep. My generation is passing but yours is center stage. I wouldn’t trade places with you. I saw the nation at her peak. Now we are all closing in on the last chapter. As for me, I serve God, Who sees the end from the beginning.
Wayne L. Hill, Eddy
To John Vickrey concerning your letter in the Trib of April 4: I’m sure you don’t think you need it, but we will be praying for your soul.
Buddy Shieldes, Waco
