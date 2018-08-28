Strong till the end
Thank you, Brice Cherry, for your Aug. 28 column, “Parkview to fight with 5 on their minds.” What a truly courageous young man Jeremiah Thomas was in his battle against cancer.
I had the privilege to meet Jeremiah only once about five years ago when I worked with his brother-in-law. I have kept up with Jeremiah’s battle with bone cancer through posts that his brother-in-law shared on social media.
Although Jeremiah and I are at opposite ends of the spectrum in regard to our pro-life or pro-choice stance, I was truly amazed at how strong his beliefs are and I truly admired him for taking the stance he did. As I am, so was Jeremiah in regard to having the right to have an opinion on such a controversial subject. I was absolutely thrilled when his Make-A-Wish came true and he was able to speak to our governor, Greg Abbott. I had no idea till I read Mr. Cherry’s column that there were people who actually wished this young man dead for holding on so strongly to his beliefs.
When I read that Jeremiah pitied them and wondered what had happened in their lives that could have made them so cruel, and prayed that God would have mercy on these people, it truly made me feel that Jeremiah Thomas must have been one of the most Christlike individuals of whom I have ever been aware.
All of the family of Jeremiah Thomas is in my most extreme thoughts of sympathy. This young man truly seems to have made our world a better place to have lived. RIP, Jeremiah.
Gary Merritt, Waco
EDITOR’S NOTE: Services for Jeremiah are 10 a.m. Friday at Antioch Community Church, 510 N. 20th St. Burial follows at Oakwood Cemetery.
Please come back!
To Richard McCance’s Aug. 22 “Beer Blast” letter: I have attended movies, events, etc. at the Hippodrome ever since renovations began. My experiences have always been positive, and I’ve found the staff delightful to work with. Our oldest granddaughter got married there, my high school reunion was there and I have seen countless movies with grandkids.
I was bothered by your experience at the concert so I talked with staff. They recalled the incident. The perpetrator was immediately expelled from the theater, as she should have been. This is the nature of concerts where alcohol is served. Some people cannot handle it, but the establishment putting on the concert shouldn’t be blamed.
The Hippodrome has made a huge impact on downtown Waco and schedules shows and concerts for people from all walks of life to enjoy. They work hard to be both a place for families to enjoy and a place for friends to gather for a good meal and conversation. I am sorry you had a bad experience, but it was not their fault and I hope you reconsider a return trip. Waco has finally come alive and we need the Hippodrome.
Cindy Potts, Woodway