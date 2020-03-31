Stay at home!
Today I received an email from my physician father offering the front half of his and my mother’s house as a quarantine area for me and my brother. Let me say that again: Sandwiched between my typical emails, my dad sent my brother and me an email that basically said, “Hey, why don’t you guys come live in the front of our house (partitioned away from us), away from your families, for an unknown period of time while you go to work at your respective hospitals and take care of patients.” This came with an attached New England Journal of Medicine article supporting this.
My brother is a physician who, on Wednesday, will be working in a clinic designated for COVID-19 patients and those with concern for having it. I am also a physician who on Wednesday will start a call week at Temple Baylor Scott & White. My parents understand the gravity of this virus and are doing the only thing they know to do to help decrease the spread to their in-laws and grandchildren, as well as greater Waco. My husband, two boys and I have not seen anyone in our family, or any of our friends, since March 7. Yet I drive by parks with kids playing on the playground, see stores with full parking lots and see Instagram posts of non-essential businesses posting the hours they’re open.
As a doctor who cares about this community, I urge you to please stay at home. Waco hasn’t yet seen the surge other cities have. And if we stay at home, we can decrease the number affected when we do see an increase in cases. Please realize that health-care workers in this country are literally risking their lives to go to work and risking bringing home this virus to their families. Social distancing is not a joke. For myself, my colleagues and our families, it may literally be a matter of life and death.
Jill Danford, M.D., Baylor Scott & White, Temple
Darn good column!
My compliments on the Tuesday column about FDR and leadership. I personally believe Franklin D. Roosevelt was probably one of the greatest presidents to sit in the Oval Office. In his three terms, this one disabled man dragged our country out of the Great Depression and through wartime to bring together all Americans, practically rebuilding our system for the better. One reason was because when he had his “fireside chats,” he brought himself down to the average person’s level and was honest about what had to be done. No double talk, no mincing words, always instilling the American people’s trust in our government — something we haven’t seen since the Nixon administration.
I laughed out loud when I read somewhere that our current president mentioned serving three terms; I thought to myself, “How dare he even consider such a thing!” Only one man accomplished that because of the trust and confidence he earned from us in those troubling times. Restoring trust and faith in our government will never happen under this current president’s administration and the path taken. Not even 20 terms in office would change that.
Stephen Davies, Waco
