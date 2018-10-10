Brief clarification
I pen this brief letter to you in response to your “respectful disagreement” posted in the Sept. 28 Trib editorial. Recently, I attended a community meeting regarding planned development of the Elm Avenue corridor. During this meeting, held at the Multipurpose Center at 1020 Elm Ave., I witnessed many passionate people speak about their concerns and sentiments for this project. I share like passions.
In the spirit of journalism integrity, I wish to shed some light on my quoted statement, taken out of context, and your attempt to attach it to two well-respected and deceased community leaders’ vision for the East Waco community. My statement adequately read, “One of the threats I would like to have noted is for those who are out of the area, potential business owners, to give more of a personal investment beyond the dollars. We heard about people coming from out of town, out of state, and they’re coming to this area. They’re takers at that point, but we do need them to be givers as well. Because we know that you reap what you sow. We need sowing in this community, not just takers in this community.”
It was here where your editorial comments erroneously attached an implied statement, as if I was against community improvements, the vision of Mr. Oscar DuConge and the Rev. Wilbert Austin, a man I knew personally. At no point in my statement, nor during this venture, have I been against community improvements, especially along Elm Avenue, nor am I in opposition to the vision of Mr. DuConge or Rev. Austin.
I totally support this development, I support the visions of these two highly respected visionaries and have since joined one of the workgroups to assist with the transition. I will not remain silent about this perceived attempt to divide and conquer past and present community leaders who stand united on this project. Please know, I respectfully disagree with your stated opinion as such.
Finally, for clarification’s sake, I hope these “takers” will invest in other ways which will further benefit the youth of the East Waco community. Perhaps an option could be to launch a scholarship fund to assist graduating seniors in the 76704 zip code, maybe assist our senior citizens with vouchers to aid them in the cost of their prescription medication or provide “hands on” services to many homeless individuals throughout the Waco community, not to mention a few more suggestions on how to become “givers” in this community.
Darrick Bledsoe Sr., Pastor of St. John Missionary Baptist Church, Waco
Bargaining with China
Considering the increasing volleys of threats and rhetoric of late, a continued trade war with China could be hazardous to both of our economies. We should offer to end the tariffs on the condition that China allow freedom of religion.
Alex Sokolow, Santa Monica, California