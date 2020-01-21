Lock up Democrats!
It’s just astonishing that there’s been more than three years of different investigations and impeachment hearings against President Trump and they all have been founded on false information, third-person hearsay and a lot of theatrics. Since the Dems’ candidates offer nothing but idiotic self-destructive policies, the left are desperately running this bogus impeachment as a distraction from their own sad campaign.
What my friends and I think really needs to be investigated is American aid being laundered back through Biden’s son, Benghazi, Fast and Furious, billions given to the terrorists of Iran and the deplorable treatment of veterans by Veterans Affairs under the Obama administration. All these crimes cost human lives, the taxpayers were looted, media buried the stories and neither Obama nor his administration were held accountable.
If the tables were turned and it was Barack that had constant fake anonymous accusations and fabricated investigations? We all know Dem-wits would be rioting in the street. We have a corrupt impartial injustice system where people on the right have to walk the line and endure fake accusations. But top Dems and leftist activists literally get away with almost anything.
Why is constant harassment and twisting of the laws to entrap Trump and patriots accepted? Real Americans see through their socialist-style rubbish and want to see some Dems/swamp creatures locked up from this.
Eric Mach, Denton
Political prostitute
So, let’s see, former Baylor University President Ken Starr is defending President Trump at his impeachment trial: The same Ken Starr who was all about morals in the Bill Clinton investigation. The same Ken Starr who turned a deaf ear to sexual assaults at Baylor because he cared more about the football team, which fell into ethical and moral decline on his watch.
Makes perfect sense for Trump to hire a holier-than-thou political/legal prostitute.
Jack Bowen, Fort Worth
Anyone listening?
This close to the primaries, are we just going to have to guess the content of the ballot sheets in order to do some serious research or could the McLennan County elections office actually do its job for a change and put the information online? They seem to forget that they work for us and are paid accordingly, not vice versa.
John W. Hall, Waco
Best foot forward
I hope there are some embarrassed faces around Waco today, especially among the elite movers, doers and politicians. A gentleman, too often dismissed because of his race and chosen profession, demonstrated qualities we all should profess and possess. Mr. Robert Pearson spoke of loyalty, honesty and keeping his word! How refreshing. Gives me hope!
I bet the aforementioned group of people didn’t even regard the article in the WTH, dismissing it as just old news with no mention of them. They probably didn’t even read it. Kind of reminds me of how Jesus regarded and honored the “little people” and ridiculed the temple leaders and politicians of his day.
Thank you, Mr. Pearson, for your values and being you. Waco is richer for you. God bless.
Nancy Marquis, Waco
EDITOR’S NOTE: This letter refers to Waco’s unofficial goodwill ambassador and former airport shoeshine man Robert Pearson, who now has outposts at Extraco Banks and Magnolia Market at the Silos.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.