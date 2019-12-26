Junk religion? 2 views
Trib editors took Christmas Day and the day after to once again remind me that I am a bad person if I am not their kind of “white, evangelical Christian.” So let me explain myself: I think Donald Trump is pretty much a narcissistic jackass. But I will vote for him because he opposes abortion.
On Wednesday, you talked about Speaker Nancy Pelosi and prayer in detail but failed to mention her support for abortion. I agree that her faith is between her and God, but please don’t ever offer her up as a pillar of faith. She has been denied communion in her own church. Why? Because she supports abortion, the annihilation of God’s greatest gift — the miracle of life.
Then, in Thursday’s paper, Christianity Today editor-in-chief Mark Galli is quoted as saying opposition to abortion and support for Trump are logically inconsistent. I completely disagree. The crisis on our border, our relations with foreign countries and the immature actions of a misogynistic president all pale in comparison to the carnage of 50 million children of God who have been aborted over the last five years.
Yes, I’m a one-issue guy. Yes, I will support Donald Trump. This “white, evangelical Christian” recognizes that abortion is murder. What else would you have me do?
Gene Griffin, Lorena
I was taught in a Southern Baptist evangelical church in Waco, Texas, that a Christian should reject those earthly leaders who are not “Godly.”
Facts (which I have rigorously footnoted for Trib editors, regardless of whether they cite them in print):
- Trump committed interstate felony fraud, i.e., Trump University payout.
- Trump is a proven pathological liar.
- Trump had sex with a porn star months after the birth of his fifth child to his third wife, then paid her off and lied about it on camera.
- Trump has in rallies advocated harm to protesters: “If you see somebody getting ready to throw a tomato, knock the crap out of them, would you? Seriously, OK? Just knock the hell ... I promise you I will pay for the legal fees. I promise, I promise.”
- Internationally, Russia (our enemy) interfered in our 2016 election. Trump and many Republican evangelical Christian Trump supporters are lying by repeating Russian propaganda saying Ukraine, not Russia, interfered in our election.
The evangelical standby excuse comes from Romans 13:1-14: “Let every person be subject to the governing authorities. For there is no authority except from God...” Fact: Early Christians broke Roman laws when they rejected supporting Caesar. Many chose death instead. Did God intend people to support Hitler? Really?
Did the evangelical church lie to me back when about voting for and supporting the “Godly” person? Has evangelical Christianity become just another junk religion abandoning its core principles and beliefs to support Trump? Evangelical Trump supporters, please list five character traits or personal qualities of Trump that remind you of any teachings and principles of Jesus Christ.
Trump-supporting Christians should contemplate Matthew 16:26 and Mark 8:36: “For what shall it profit a man if he shall gain the whole world and lose his own soul?”
Lewis Wayne Bennett, Port Angeles, Washington
