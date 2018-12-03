Republican Congressman Bill Flores, 17th Congressional District (including Waco): “America has suffered a great loss with the passing of our 41st president, George H.W. Bush. He was a true patriot and the epitome of a public servant — serving in the Navy, in Congress, as an ambassador, as CIA director, as vice president and as president of the United States of America. He was a strong advocate for public and community service by encouraging volunteerism and for Americans to aspire to help one another.
“I will never forget the wisdom and support that he personally gave me when I started my path in public service. As congressman for the 17th District, I am humbled to represent his adopted home, Texas A&M University, location of his presidential library where he and Barbara will be interred together. Together, they left an unforgettable example of love, humility and servant leadership for all of us who call the Brazos Valley home. George H.W. Bush will forever be remembered as a leader, a statesman, loyal husband, loving father, grandfather, great-grandfather, mentor and friend. In particular, Gina and I will never forget the examples of down-home hospitality that he shared with us. As a couple of folks who grew up in a small town in the Texas Panhandle, we would often pinch ourselves as we concluded each of our get-togethers with he and Barbara.
“Our prayers and condolences go out to the entire Bush family, although they can now rest easy as George and Barbara are once again together celebrating their love with our Lord in Heaven. During this time of solemn remembrance, I ask that all Americans keep the Bush family and our country in our prayers.”
Republican Sen. John Cornyn of Texas: “Our nation mourns the loss of a great patriarch who served this country as a war hero, congressman, CIA director, vice president and president. Just as important, he will be missed by his family as a caring husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. A truly honorable and gracious man has gone home to God.
“Having adopted the state of Texas as his home as a young adult, we Texans were privileged to have him as one of our own. President Bush once said, ‘I am a Texan and an American… what more could a man ask?’ I don’t think anyone could have said it better.”
Baylor University: “Baylor University mourns the loss of President George H.W. Bush, a distinguished Texan and statesman devoted to his family and his country. He was the spark for a Thousand Points of Light through which he inspired Americans to find their ‘shining purpose’ and bring positive change to their communities. We remain inspired by President Bush’s legacy and join in remembrance of his selfless public service to our country.”