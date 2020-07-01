Some of our readers wasted no time questioning the McLennan County Commissioners Court for balking this week at a countywide order requiring that employees and customers in commercial settings wear masks to deter further spread of COVID-19. By contrast, the cities of Waco, Hewitt, Woodway and Mart have each passed such orders to address an explosion of COVID-19 cases. Precinct 3 County Commissioner Will Jones summed up some of the court’s reasoning for not similarly backing the effort to fight the pandemic more forcefully: “I have a real problem with fining a business $1,000 for non-compliance when they have a customer refusing to wear a mask, especially if they’re trying to attract customers to their business.” The court did “strongly recommend” every commercial entity come up with a safety policy that includes a mask requirement. A selection of responses from the more than 100 at the Waco Trib Facebook page:
Kathleen Kazda: New York imposed fines of $50-$1,000 for noncompliance or imprisonment for no longer than 90 days or both. Their numbers went down. Not sure why Texas is having such a hard time mandating what’s proven to be necessary to flatten the [pandemic] curve. No shoes, no shirt, no mask, no service.
Andrew Lopez: Southern arrogance.
Susan Aschim Crawford: There is no time to hold off. We need a statewide face-mask order. And we needed it sooner. This is an emergency. If [Gov. Greg] Abbott won’t do it, local officials must step up for their communities.
Emilie Wolf Elizondo: The Waco ordinance allows for customers who for medical or psychological reason cannot wear masks. It is up to customers to voluntarily communicate with the business that they cannot and the business can decide whether such a customer can come in. Any city or county ordinance should provide exceptions such as this. I know this puts that customer in a potentially awkward position and he or she may still get denied service, but there’s no solution here ideal for everyone. Businesses need to be able to reasonably provide for the safety of their employees. Have you noticed the uptick in 20-29-year-olds getting infected? Part of that is some people not being cautious and socializing, but part of this also might be due to this age group working jobs where they interact with the public regularly. If most people wear masks, it will greatly reduce the risk to everyone. If this is not followed, businesses will have to close again.
Jennifer Coluccio Barter: Instead of fining the business, why not fine the individual who refuses to wear a mask in public?
Christie Hester Grunwaldt: They [local governmental entities] do not have the power. They can only fine the business.
Bonnie Emmons: Step up, county commissioners. We must do everything we can to stop the spread. Wearing a mask in public is easy and reasonable. Expecting people to go to work or to shop as usual without maximum protection is idiotic.
Rainbow-Starr Sardaneta: I have been in stores that say you have to wear a mask or you can’t enter. And the moment people know they’re not being watched, they take the mask right off.
Minerva Palacios: Commissioners [undermined] the mayor. They should volunteer at hospitals.
Susan Kocian: It’s all so damn confusing! There needs to be one set of rules for the whole state that comes from the governor. But our leadership doesn’t have the guts to do it. This virus will continue to spread because everyone (city, county) is doing something different.
M. Teresa Mansolo: ENOUGH with the masks. People are passing out everywhere from not being able to breathe. The testing is up. That’s why the cases are up and the death rate is drastically down, so we have the seriousness over because of treatments that are working.
Cynthia Cunningham: Funny. We have had ZERO people calling 911 because someone has passed out due to a mask, whether driving or not.
Josiah Conrad: No better time to require the population to wear a particular article of clothing than the week we celebrate our independence and freedom.
