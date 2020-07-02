Selfless leadership
In times such as those we face today, we are blessed to have a number of local citizens who go above and beyond to serve and protect their friends and neighbors. These are the folks who provide calm in the storm and courage in the face of danger.
Once such citizen is Waco Mayor Kyle Deaver. In working with a wonderful team of community supporters, Kyle has been the spokesman of local decision-making related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Kyle carries the mantle of trying to make sense of what we face and the best way to combat the spread of this potentially deadly virus. His messages are delivered in reaffirming, patient and sincere form and, though some of the rules to combat the virus spread may not be completely popular, Kyle’s decision-making is known to be in the best interests of our entire community.
We as individuals in this community have a responsibility to our neighbors to avoid putting others in danger or harming them. If that means wearing a mask, physical distancing, washing our hands and encouraging others to do the same, we also need to model the same courage as Mayor Deaver.
Thank you, Kyle, and your entire team, for your tireless efforts, unbelievable hours of service and for making those hard decisions to protect our community.
Harry Harelik, Waco
Words matters
I moved to Central Texas in 1954 and have been enjoying the Waco Tribune-Herald ever since. Reading the paper early, I get the latest news during the quiet time when the world around me is still waking up.
This morning, Thursday, June 25, while reading letters to the editor, Mr. Garrett Mock’s letter “COVID Doubts” gave me pause. My research makes me question the veracity of his ambiguous statement, “Everyone who has half a brain knows that this was the politicization of a virus” and “the majority of Americans, especially Texans, can critically think and are not buying what the Marxist/Socialist left is selling.”
Mr. Mock’s letter exemplifies the Hatfield/McCoy mentality that has destroyed the bipartisanship that our system so desperately needs for the country’s unity in these trying times. Disunity can destroy our democratic republic that so many have made the supreme sacrifice to achieve. If taken literally, one might agree with his politically charged message that “everyone with half a brain” could certainly agree with his convoluted beliefs. However, I do not believe his choice of words intended to imply that the majority of Americans are mentally challenged nitwits. Still, words do matter and could have dire consequences if taken literally.
I applaud the editor’s note “in the interest of accuracy” that dispels Mr. Mock’s narrative about “yearly flu deaths.”
Benjamin R. Smith, Gatesville
Mob violence then & now
In 1916 a mob assembled at the McLennan County Courthouse and seized African-American farmhand Jesse Washington, convicted of murder. They dragged him to the town square and lynched him. This was an enraged mob that took the law into their own hands, which today we all agree was wrong. Now fast-forward 104 years and I see mobs throwing ropes around statues, pulling them down and destroying them. Who gave the mob the authority to remove these statues? These are decisions that should be made by our elected officials. How can you condemn one mob for lawlessness but condone the other?
It’s just a matter of time before such mobs put ropes around the necks of those with whom they disagree.
Calvin Hodde, Waco
Assault on our parks
A new proposal by U.S. Sen. John Cornyn seeks to reduce oil companies’ federal royalty payments during the coronavirus pandemic. If approved, this bill could reduce funding for national treasures such as Big Bend, Guadalupe Mountains and other local, state and national parks.
Royalties help compensate for the damage that drilling causes by funding conservation projects in these areas, helping to preserve treasured landscapes and recreation areas across Texas. Oil companies should at least pay for the damage they cause to these unique and delicate ecosystems; after all, even my younger cousin knows to clean up one’s mess.
Kate Moffatt, Waco
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.