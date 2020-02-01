Putting a divine spin on the Constitution, governance: Q&A with Republican congressional candidate Kristen Alamo Rowin

Kristen Alamo Rowin, 28, a Waco real estate broker and mother of three who lives in nearby Lorena, seeks to be the Republican nominee in the November general election to succeed Bill Flores in representing Congressional District 17. She informs crowds right off that “Alamo” is her real name. She touts her strong support for the Second Amendment; supports a border wall as well as better foreign relations to help discourage immigration problems; supports use of cannabis for medical purposes only; vows to fight regulations and high taxes; and pledges to stand for the sanctity of opposite-sex marriage. Her quoting of a NASA website to support her belief that climate-change rhetoric is so much “hysteria” is a delightful example of cherry-picking if one reads the rest of what NASA has to say on the subject. While this amiable candidate doesn’t tout the idea of theocracy in America, our editorial board interview finds that she represents a fundamentally religious passion squarely behind the wheel of Republican politics in 21st-century America.
Q Why are you running?
A So, some people get a little confused by the answer if they don’t have a faith like mine. God has called me to run. This was not on my radar at all. I have no desire to be a politician. I’ve signed the Congressional Term Limits Pledge. But that is what started this. My husband came to me and said, “Hey, I think you should run.” And we’d always talked about public service and we really try to serve wherever we are, whether that be in our church or our business. So for me, after he came to me, encouraged me to run, I really entered into prayer and searching for the answers and just felt that heavy conviction to do so. I know that I’ve definitely been enriched by the process. It’s helped me grow spiritually as well. Meeting people, having to rely a lot on God because I am a small guy in this fight — this is a David and Goliath [scenario] for me because I don’t have that experience in the way that, well: What am I supposed to do or what am I not supposed to do? So I’m approaching this as a business owner and as someone with common sense.
Q Who is Goliath?
A I think Goliath would be the establishment, to be honest with you. Whether we acknowledge it or not, on both sides you’ve got establishment. And I don’t care if there’s a D or R behind your name, if you have forgotten that you were supposed to serve the people, then I have a problem with you.
Q Do you have a favorite American hero? If so, who and why?
A Honestly, I’m going to go with President Trump, and I’ll tell you why. I believe that he has lifted a veil over what has become of Washington, the beast. Because, as I just mentioned earlier, whether there’s a D or R behind your name, it doesn’t matter. Because we have now been shown, again, the veil lifted, that these are two different wings of the same bird. And so for me, the deep state and all of these things that we hear about, rooting that out — I think what he has done has been so pivotal. And 2020 is going to be so pivotal. Honestly, I was one of those people that thought Hillary was going to win. And I thought that would be just the end because I think that we see it with the radicalization, the socialism and all of that that’s still being pushed. Imagine if she would have won. Even our trade, all of these things that could have really hurt us and been the end of America: We are so unique and blessed to be here. We are the last refuge. If we lose here, there’s nowhere else to go on this earth. So, I really think for those reasons, and I think history will be written, we’re living in times that I think we will look back on and what we hear the media say a lot of times will not be how history is remembered. We’re going to actually have the facts rather than emotion on that.
Q We’ve all been bitching about Washington for most of our lives. What did Trump do that changed it?
A Again, I think the polarization, it still exists, but I think that the Republican establishment, these guys are the ones that really don’t care about the people. They’re up there and I don’t think that we were readily able or willing to call them out. I didn’t hear Republicans griping about Republicans. I heard it as more of a left and right thing. And for me, to kind of bring it full circle, I look back at just a few years ago, we had Romney and Obama. Those were our two choices. And I don’t ever think that we will have a Romney be the majority for Republicans again. That’s what I mean by, as I look back, I’m like, “I can’t even believe that these were our two choices.” That is what I mean by lifting the veil. It’s really rooting out evil in all forms. Whether we think that it’s for us or against us, I think it’s emboldened us. I griped about Washington, but now I’m realizing the problems are coming from both sides.
Q What do you mean when you say evil? You mean the Democrats are evil?
A I mean ideals that go against the fabric of the foundation of this nation — communism, socialism, all of these radical ideologies. I do believe that evil exists. Because I believe that evil exists, then I have to believe that evil motives exist. And so where does that come from? The Bible talks about the love of money being the root of all evil, and that would be the definition of what’s going on in Washington. The love of money. We have government getting involved with businesses and lobbying, they’re being best friends and it’s hurting people. So whenever I say evil, that is specifically these ideologies and just downright bad, evil actions to benefit the people at the top. The establishment. Again, using that word, establishment.
Q What book are you reading?
A Well, the Bible. As I mentioned, faith is a big part of my life. I go to church on Sundays and Wednesdays. And I tell you what, as you go through the seasons of life, that book, it’s the living word, it reveals different things to you at different times. I want to make just a brief comment on a lot of people, and you might get into this, because I am the youngest one running on any side, Democrat, Republican, Libertarian. I am the youngest one. I am 28 years old. And believe it or not, some of the Republicans are really using that against me in an ugly way. When I was in Wheelock, we had a state representative get up and give a speech after the debate and have the audacity to say, “Well, we have some yearlings in this race. We have some old re-shoed horses and we have some thoroughbreds.”
Had it been in a different setting where he wasn’t in front of the crowd, I really just ... That got me. And one of the things from 1 Timothy 4 says, “Let no one look down on you for your youth, but be an example.” So, that is near and dear to me right now, and it has been in my life because I’ve owned a business since the time I was 25.
Q Research indicates lawmakers who have previously served on a city council, a school board, a planning and zoning commission, a philanthropic board, generally have better results when they go to the Legislature or Congress. Do you have any experience like that that would help you work with others?
A As I mentioned, my life experience and business experience. Trump is a businessman. He’s a real estate businessman. So I look at what he’s done, because the economy is one of our biggest issues. If we get everything else legislatively right but we don’t have a good economy, then we’re not a nation. I mean, if we go under, we will not have a country. So I think economy is one of those issues that — I know how to employ people. I know how to invest in people, training, and just all of the different aspects. So for me in the campaign, in my business, while I have an objective, so in my business to be a real estate broker — guess what, who developed the website? I did. Who had the responsibility to go form the LLC, to buy the insurance, to manage this, to manage that? I wear so many hats. So, I would say I would like to see the research done on business people and small-business people, because balancing budgets, doing all of these things that are so important, we should be holding our government accountable to that. We, as normal citizens in America, we are held to that standard every day.
Q Of course, business is not the same. Government isn’t supposed to make a profit.
A Sure.
Q It’s supposed to deal with services that a lot of times don’t yield anything except, say, public welfare, or Social Security, or our defense, which is extremely costly.
A Sure. So to speak to that, wherever I am, I try to hear God’s voice in leading me to where I should serve. So in my business, for just a small example, I was on Waco Drive and I had my husband construct a blessing box. That got so much traffic. I have been involved—
Q What’s a blessing box?
A A blessing box is just a box that contains nonperishable items, food, things like that, and anyone walking by can just open it up and grab it and go. We actually saw quite a bit of traffic — obviously Waco Drive. So finding ways to serve, give back [is important]. Because the Democrats, they really focus on social issues a lot and they kind of have categorized us as not caring: We [supposedly] don’t care about the poor, we don’t care about the downtrodden and these types of things. But I would submit to them that we are also service-minded, but the way that we approach it would be different.
Q What are people telling you on the campaign trail?
A I have people come up to me with tears in their eyes when I speak about my personal life experience. Up until three years ago that we opened our own business, we were living paycheck to paycheck. We currently don’t have insurance. Because guess what? Three years ago we became self-employed. My husband did fully. I have always been self-employed. But they come to me with tears in their eyes because they have a renewed hope to know that someone just like them is willing to go and fight on their behalf. Issues of health care, economy, that’s what people care about. All of this other stuff that we get into and we fight over — what people care about is putting food on the table for their children and providing. And so the economy, health care, issues like that are what I hear most about.
Q I can’t imagine a more terrifying situation than not having health care and having three boys. How in the world are you guys getting by?
A We actually come out better than if we were to have insurance and I’ll tell you why. Our insurance premiums were going up, and under Obamacare, under that whole situation that came up under Obama, we were seeing like 30% increases year over year in our premiums. The cost became so astronomical that we looked at this and we said, “OK, if we are paying $900 a month for premiums, why could we not take that same $900 and put it into savings for health-care-related costs? So that’s what essentially a health-care savings account is. We were really coming out on top. Our doctor’s visits are $60. If we have to have blood work done, our specific doctor is negotiated. Here’s the thing that people that are making money and benefiting, they don’t want you to work directly with your doctor. Guess who wins when you work directly with your doctor? You and your doctor.
Q OK. You mention your dedication to the U.S. Constitution on your website. What’s your favorite amendment or passage in the Constitution?
A I would say probably the First Amendment would be my favorite.
Q Why?
A Because we’re free. We’re supposed to be free. We’re born free. And I think that this really divides the wheat from the chaff in respect to freedom of speech, period. That means that you have the responsibility and the rights of that. And so it’s very simple to me. There’s no infringement upon that. There’s just all speech. It may not be profitable or wise, but it’s freedom.
Q You tout your strong support of the Second Amendment. What do you think of suggestions about closing off most background-check loopholes, especially in gun transfers between strangers as Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick now advises?
A This issue is pretty simple for me. I believe that it says, “Shall not be infringed.” And we try to do this in little ways , closing loopholes, things like that. What you’re talking about is you’re talking about me not being able to sell a gun to him that I just met. So whenever we’re speaking about—
Q Because you don’t know anything about him.
A Right, right. But the laws should not be hurting good people. So he’s a good person.
Q How do you know he’s a good person?
A Well, here’s the thing, I don’t, but you don’t either. You don’t know that he’s a bad person, so we shouldn’t be—
Q So why do we have a background check?
A Again, to me it’s straightforward and simple. A lawmaker doesn’t know whether he’s a bad person or a good person. So I think that making a law that hurts good people is not the answer. So I don’t feel like the burden of proof to exercise our rights is to prove if we’re good or bad.
Q You stress your support for traditional marriage between a man and a woman on your website. Yet the Supreme Court has decided that this right is also available for same-sex marriages. Do you advise justices of the peace to resist the high court’s ruling?
A I would. And here’s why. Our rights are not given from our government. They’re given from God.
Q But the high court has determined that this is a fundamental right available to opposite-sex couples as well as same-sex couples. That is the law of the land when the high court rules that. Why would you suggest violating that?
A Well, obviously for religious reasons, but the premise or the thought for me is, again, if our rights come from God, God defines our rights. So for me, in the Bible it defines what marriage is. From the beginning of creation of the earth, it was always between a man and a woman.
