Offering a global perspective from overseas duty: Q&A with Republican congressional candidate Trent Sutton

About our Dist. 17 interview series

Today marks the third in a series of sometimes lively, often rambling interviews with most of the 11 Republican candidates competing for the seat representing Congressional District 17, which includes Waco, Bryan-College Station, a sliver of Austin and rural stretches of Central Texas. As has been the custom of the Waco Tribune-Herald for more than a decade, these Q&As are conducted not in the manner of formal candidate forums or straightforward reporter interviews but in the time-honored tradition of newspaper editorial board sessions where seasoned journalists converse with candidates both seasoned and unseasoned. Questions vary candidate to candidate in these Q&A excerpts (interviews often lasted more than an hour), based partially on what each candidate touts as his or her strengths and how we perceive them. For those preferring more conventional interviews, a number of candidate forums are in the works across the district. On Dec. 22, the Trib published concise profiles of all CD-17 candidates, complete with their policy priorities. We strongly urge our readers to also consider brief videos at wacotrib.com in which candidates explain their decisions to run. Democratic candidates for CD-17? Stay tuned.