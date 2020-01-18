Negotiating controversy while looking to return to the fray: Q&A with Republican congressional candidate Pete Sessions

Pete Sessions, 64, has returned to his native Waco to seek nomination as Republican candidate for the 17th Congressional District seat after losing his Dallas-based 32nd Congressional District seat in 2018 to former Baylor Bears linebacker and civil rights attorney Colin Allred. During his 22-year congressional tenure, Sessions chaired the pivotal House Rules Committee from 2013 to 2019. He’s proud of chairing the National Republican Congressional Committee, charged with electing more Republicans (and helping vanquish Waco-based Democratic Congressman Chet Edwards in 2010). In recent months, Sessions has become caught up in allegations of corruption involving President Trump’s personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, and two Giuliani associates, Soviet-born Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman, both charged with a scheme to funnel foreign money to U.S. politicians in violation of U.S. election law. The charges against Parnas and Fruman allege they and others in 2018 “conspired to circumvent the federal laws against foreign influence by engaging in a scheme to funnel foreign money to candidates for federal and state office so that the defendants could buy potential influence with candidates, campaigns and the candidates’ governments.” It’s important to stress Sessions has not been charged, though questions remain about whether Parnas and Fruman were successful in influencing Sessions in pressing for dismissal of Ukrainian ambassador Marie Yovanovitch, a claim Sessions vehemently denies. Sessions’ answers in our two-hour interview were telling of his situation: long, digressive answers on public policy; short, terse answers on matters of involvement with Giuliani and his indicted associates. Along the way: testimonials touting his ties to Waco, past and present.
Q Republican Congressman Bill Flores, several Republican contenders for CD-17 and some constituents suggest that as a former Dallas congressman relocating here, you do so only after losing your seat in the Dallas area. Why should we in CD-17 not restrict our considerations to someone who has lived in the district and can be expected to understand local issues and sentiments better?
A During the 22 years I represented the 5th and the 32nd congressional districts, I shared what the Texas Farm Bureau says is a rare record: 22 years, 100% support of the Texas Farm Bureau. I happen to understand the issues that I think presented themselves to me then and present themselves to us now. My voting record has been conservative. It has been straight on to support the districts I have been in. The values I have are entirely from this district. I think I’m a match, as a number of people from here say. They thought I was a stellar congressman, they really enjoyed looking at me go and succeed in lots of ways for our country. I believe I can do that well here. It was not unusual for people all over the country to come and ask for my help, including people from Waco, Texas.
Q Like what, for instance?
A Well, for instance, like Lake Shore Drive with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. There was a contingency from Waco that needed to get the Corps of Engineers [involved]. I’ve done that. When McGregor had water problems [involving high levels of the compound perchlorate in ground water and in neighboring streams], one person solved that. I have gone out of my way to make sure I did that, even when I did not officially represent Waco, Texas. There was a question years ago that dealt with the Brazos [involving excessive phosphorus and algae in Lake Waco, blamed on dairies upstream along the Bosque River]. The Brazos was not necessarily my responsibility, but Texas A&M came to me and said from the Brazos River Authority, “We’ve got a problem. We want to make sure up in Erath County there is not a problem with milk-producing cows that are going to perhaps pollute.” I openly took that on. My point is that I have, I think, the background and the ideas. Representation — I was in every single county that I represented every single month, on purpose, when I represented the Fifth District of Texas. I intentionally went out, was with local people. I developed strong relationships with the Farm Bureau and the Cattlemen’s Association. I understood what they needed. In looking at this district, and looking at Waco, which was the question — loop to loop — we’ve got a problem here. And I will tell you that I believe my past background, including working in my district to get money designated that would solve those problems, needs to be done. I think Waco needs some help. I think that this district needs help. Our state, our county, our city, we are growing exponentially. And if we’re going to be prepared, I think it does make sense. It makes sense to send somebody that can go [to Washington] and effectively understands how to do that day one and can pull that off. Secondly, I think redistricting increasingly is going to be an issue and I would like to help what I consider to be listening to people. And I’ve engaged people in Bryan and College Station, I’ve engaged people here, making sure we keep this district and don’t get split up to where we become a minor part of a district.
Q What happened to your old district in Dallas?
A Well, a number of things happened. But the biggest was there has been, as has been noted, a huge influx of people that came and, I believe, felt one way or another disenfranchised or did not like another person on the ballot. I don’t know that I was the dissatisfaction. All the [Republican] judges lost, everybody lost. It was not just Pete Sessions. But at the top of the ticket between leaders of our party, I think there was dissatisfaction. I think that drove it.
Q We’ve heard suggestions you’re living in Florida. Have you bought a home yet in Waco?
A I put my home up for sale in Dallas. I moved in a couple months ago, Nov. 1. I’m renting a house. I got to sell one to get the other one. I do not own any property in Florida. My wife is from Florida and one of my stepsons goes to school there. One of my stepsons goes to school here at Baylor. He’s a senior. There are always people that want to be detractors. The facts are I go to Florida one or two times a year. I live here the rest. I represented a district. I was back every single weekend when I represented in Dallas. But I will be expected to be here. This is where I will live. This is the property that I will own when I sell my house. I will then get another and this is where we will live.
Q Your father served as FBI director from 1987 to 1993 . Has the FBI become a deep-state agency set on undermining the president, as President Trump has suggested?
A That is part of what U.S. Attorney [John] Durham is now going to discover or look at. I personally believe the bureau was not as prepared as they should have been to defend themselves against accusations [of partisanship]. And I think that when you look at it, you will see where even director [James] Comey admitted he did release information, classified information, and he influenced media. You saw the other day, maybe 10 days ago, where there was an FBI analyst who was found guilty in federal court because he said he needed to try and help Jim Comey. He believed so much in what they were doing that he broke the law. Those are indications that something was awry in the bureau. So I would have to say, yes, I do believe there is substance to that. Not in discussions with my dad, I don’t consider that fair. I can read and make my own decisions. But I believe that the bureau is reevaluating, including looking at FISA [Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act rules], a number of FISA-related activities. I think the bureau needs regular and constant observation where people work with them and they work with others. And I think the FISA courts and the federal courts need to make sure that they ask tougher questions [about warrants sought from them]. We have come out of an era of 9/11 where we tended to give all discretion to intelligence agencies. Reevaluation is necessary. That means reauthorizing things like the Patriot Act is going to become very important for us to make sure that even things like the Fourth Amendment are properly [protected]. So I think it is a serious question.
Q The Washington Post came out with a story recently about you and Mayor Giuliani being part of a “shadow diplomatic effort, backed in part by private interests,” to ease Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro from power, even though it was done without the full awareness of some in the Trump administration. Are secret shadow initiatives proper policy for presidents going forward?
A The entire matter, from start to finish, was known, coordinated and done under the activities of the State Department. Start to finish.
Q Post reporting suggests otherwise.
A They’d been given the truth and they chose not to print it.
Q There have been suggestions that National Security Adviser John Bolton and his team were not—
A I did not deal with John Bolton. I dealt with the State Department [in April 2018] and at no point was there anything other than the opportunity for the State Department to gain 100% of my knowledge, 100% of what they were interested in and 100% of this idea that they would know everything. Senator [Bob] Corker was down at exactly the same time and two other members were down and essentially did these same [diplomatic] roles also.
Q This raises questions about your association with two Giuliani associates who allegedly funneled thousands of dollars toward your 2018 campaign after you—
A That’s not true.
I have been asked by the U.S. attorney of the Southern District of New York for a series of things and I have complied with everything they’ve asked.
The insinuation was they gave to my campaign money: They did not. They gave that money which was then held in abeyance by a PAC and not used.
They received the money — the president’s PAC received the money — and could not ascertain its original intent. That’s a good bit of money. Not unusual and they held it aside into a fund. [Note: This regards $325,000 that Soviet-born Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman contributed to the pro-Trump super PAC America First Action, which in turn funds Republican campaigns.]
Q What of money that actually went to your campaign?
A Never used. What about that money? $2,700 x 2. That was given on a credit card to a website. The day one I learned about it, I gave that $2,700 to a charity in Bryan and a charity in Waco. [This regards a pair of donations ostensibly from Parnas and Fruman. Indictment papers indicate the two only “committed” to raising $20,000 or more for Sessions.]
Q What was the charity in Waco?
A I’ll have to get back to you. [Note: Sessions never got back with the Trib and failed to respond to a followup phone call involving questions.]
Q There’s a lot of confusion in these reports about their funneling money in 2018.
A I have been asked by the U.S. Attorney [of the Southern District of New York] not to talk about this issue. I have been dealing with them and I’ve completely complied [with all their requests] and have been asked not to get into any of that. But the assertion that I received the money, I can certainly defend myself and say it [hundreds of thousands of dollars funneled to a pro-Trump PAC] was not even used by the president’s PAC, as best I read.
Q James Madison famously described the legislative branch as first among equals. Yet we see considerable overreach by the executive branch. We saw it with President Obama. We see it with President Trump. Where do you stand on this struggle over Article I?
A There’s a struggle from different perspectives. As you know, a Supreme Court case in 1984 essentially laid much of this out. It involved a law that was passed by Republicans, but when Jimmy Carter came in, he was an environmentalist and it’s an EPA issue, and the Supreme Court essentially said that where there is law, the rules written by agencies must comply or conform with the law. Where there is not law, the rule of an agency can be considered the law so long as it’s not contrary to what the law is. [This is a reference to Chevron USA. v. Natural Resources Defense Council.] As you know, this has caused Article I to be complicitous with Article II many times. For example, through the system they have in the Senate of needing to get cloture, there is no law right now after the ’96 act on telecommunications, there’s very little that’s been done. And so you saw President Obama have one answer to essentially telecommunications law and Donald Trump have another. So what’s happened is it has drawn the parties to where they do things in the best interest of whoever the president is at the time, as opposed to what is in the best interest. And that’s the problem. Secondly, we had earmarks. Earmarks, while they might be difficult — and [then-House Republican leaders] John Boehner and Paul Ryan — and I disagreed with them — they said we should not do earmarks [a provision added to the discretionary federal budget benefiting a specific district], Well, when you don’t do earmarks, you give $16 billion to $19 billion to the executive [branch] and it makes the determination and the executive branch doles that out to get what they want for votes. I believe there is a thoughtful way, and without raising spending, of doing things properly where the Constitution can be utilized, where Article I [Congress] is responsible for the money that is going to be appropriated. And I will tell you that I have ideas about how to fix that. I believe it can be fixed. [This is a reference to reforming the earmark process to prevent abuses.]
Q Donald Trump has been a transformative figure, not only for the Republican Party but for the nation. Has he made the Republican Party better?
A Pendulums swing back and forth. I watched George W. Bush come [to the presidency] and deal with very difficult circumstances, his being attacked from day one. Everybody was with him on 9/11 and in about 20 days they were against him. And what I would say to you is that Donald Trump has been attacked for years and wears that. Whether he wears it well or not, he sticks to what he says. And what he says, he actually tries to back up. Many times, when applied to conservative or free-market philosophy, it works best. That is why we have the greatest economy. That is why people’s confidence in the economy is where it is and it has grown our country. [What’s happening now] is across the whole country. Things are hopping in Greenville, South Carolina, as an example. I was there visiting my son over the holidays. Things are hopping all over this country. Everybody is finding benefit — Pennsylvania, Iowa, all sorts of places. If you can do those things, then you represent what I’m for. And I’m for everybody doing well. I don’t subscribe to much in his past, but then I wasn’t raised in New York.
And I consider myself, have always, just as [former lawmaker] Joe Barton does and [Democratic Congresswoman] Eddie Bernice Johnson, we introduce each other [as being] from Waco, Texas. And I will live here. I will be here. I am going to go help Baylor University. I am going to go help Texas A&M. There are things Baylor’s good at, things A&M is good at.
