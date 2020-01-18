Negotiating controversy while looking to return to the fray: Q&A with Republican congressional candidate Pete Sessions

About our Dist. 17 interview series

Today launches the first in a series of in-depth, sometimes lively, often rambling interviews with most of the 11 Republican candidates (one of the original 12 dropped out last week) competing for the open seat representing Congressional District 17, which includes Waco, Bryan-College Station, a sliver of Austin and rural stretches of Central Texas. As has been the custom of the Waco Tribune-Herald for more than a decade, these Q&As are conducted not in the manner of formal candidate forums or straightforward reporter interviews but in the time-honored tradition of newspaper editorial board sessions where seasoned journalists converse with candidates both seasoned and unseasoned. Questions vary candidate to candidate in these Q&A excerpts (interviews often lasted more than an hour), based partially on what each candidate touts as his or her strengths and how we perceive them. For those preferring more conventional interviews, a number of candidate forums are in the works across the district. On Dec. 22, the Trib published concise profiles of all CD-17 candidates, complete with their policy priorities. We urge our readers to also consider brief videos at wacotrib.com in which candidates explain their decisions to run. We thank the McLennan County Republican Party and its outgoing chairman, retired Army Col. Jon Ker, for helping us schedule these exchanges of thoughts, ideas and opinions. Democratic candidates for CD-17? Stay tuned.

— Tribune-Herald editorial board