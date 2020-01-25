George Hindman, 52, an aerospace entrepreneur, pilot, professional engineer and inventor who lives in Pflugerville, is one of 11 Republican candidates for Congressional District 17. A Pennsylvania native who bills himself a “rocket scientist” in campaign advertisements and circulars, Hindman highlights work he did at NASA Johnson Space Center in Houston, teaching astronauts and mission controllers how to use the space shuttle’s computers and navigation systems. Holder of several patents, Hindman says his current research involves deep-space navigation using “extrasolar planetary star systems.” During his interview with the Trib editorial board, he demonstrated a strong grasp of political science — anyone who can discuss in even broad terms the “Chevron Deference” shows evidence of that — though a certain equivocation about human-caused climate change and regulatory rollbacks impacting the environment surprised us given many other scientists and organizations such as the National Academy of Sciences and Royal Society regard human-caused climate change as “settled science.” (Hindman identifies himself as an associate fellow of the American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics and an American Astronomical Society member.) Also concerning to us but possibly encouraging to others: announcement of his intention to join the zealously right-wing House Freedom Caucus “to ensure Republicans don’t just oppose socialism but advance conservative principles.”
Q Was there a defining moment that prompted you to run?
A Well, just a little background on myself. I worked at NASA Johnson Space Center. When I worked there, my first exposure to Republican politics was working as a volunteer for the ’92 National Convention, which was in Houston. Along the way I have been involved in Republican politics and mostly supporting campaigns, helping out block walking, phone calls, things like that. There got to be a point where I got tired of supporting candidates who talked about conservative ideals and then would get elected and would just try to become part of the establishment. I know what my personal beliefs are and what I want to try to achieve. So I decided to run. I was the Republican nominee for Texas State Senate in District 14 in the last election cycle. Got 100,000 votes, but in the bluer area of the district, it wasn’t enough. It’s more along the lines of I wanted to actually participate in the process because of the beliefs I have.
Q I too was in Houston in ’92 for the convention as a journalist. What did you think of Pat Buchanan? That was the stormy convention where Buchanan gave the rafter-shaking speech that really denoted the schism in the Republican Party that was forming even then.
A I think along the lines of what you saw during ’92 is what you’re seeing almost nowadays with the Democratic presidential field. You have this spectrum, there’s more traditional moderate left-of-center candidates all the way to the far left. What you saw in ’92 with Pat Buchanan and George H.W. Bush, we also saw [in the Republican presidential field] in 2016, everybody from President Trump all the way to Jeb Bush to Ted Cruz. There was a wide spectrum. I wouldn’t say “schism” is the best way to put it. I just think in the democratic process you float a lot of ideas and voters get to decide what they like, both left and right.
Q Research indicates that lawmakers who have served on a city council, a school board, a planning commission or a philanthropic board demonstrate superior results in passing bipartisan legislation. What experience do you have in this regard?
A Well, I would not so much disagree but point out that a lot of the things people say they have experience in getting done and what they mean by that is they compromised a lot on their issues just to get something done. An example, and one reason I’m running, is what we see on the federal level: the budget process. Every year, Feb. 1, the president has to come out with the budget. Then you have the budget resolution, which ends up taking months. You go to the appropriations committee and get the appropriation. And you soon end Sept. 30, end of the fiscal year, and there’s no budget for the next year. So then you get a continuing resolution, then another continuing resolution and then finally you get some huge omnibus bill that just gets crammed down the throats of everybody where people [on Capitol Hill] say, “You need to vote for this — and by the way, we’re voting tomorrow!” So you get 24 hours to read some huge bill. That’s the sausage-making that goes on .
Q So compromising would not help?
A I think you need to stick to your ideals, but you need to realize when the process is broken. I have some proposals on how to fix the Congressional Budget Act of ’74 to shorten that process so we can get right to the appropriation, so we’re not cramming through things right at the end. I believe there are certain issues where you can’t sacrifice your principles, but there is some give and take in getting final projects through, final budgets through. I believe that at the municipal level, it tends to be a lot more personal and a lot less ideological. But there are a lot of things that I see happen just here in Texas with property taxes, for instance. It’s something where there’s a big divide between what the population and electorate wants versus what ends up happening in City Council chambers. I would say just having experience doing that [governance at the local level] doesn’t necessarily make you a better candidate or a better legislator.
Q Donald Trump has been a transformative figure, not only for the Republican Party but the nation. Has he made the Republican Party better?
A I think he has made it better because, no matter what side of the aisle you’re on, and I’ve heard this from voters, both Democratic and Republican, they want candidates who do what they say. I think there’s one thing that can be clear with President Trump, whether you like him or don’t like him: He said certain things and he’s done what he said. I think that is good for the Republican Party.
Start with conservative judges. He said at the beginning, “I have this list I’m going to appoint Supreme Court justices from, and if I get elected, I’m going to support constitutional, strict constructionist judges, and nominate them.” And that’s what he’s done.
Q How well-versed are you in political science and the U.S. Constitution?
A I think I’m actually relatively well versed on the U.S. Constitution. For instance, let’s just talk about judicial. We just talked about judges and all that. A congress person is not a senator, so you don’t get to vote on the nominations for the judges. However, the Constitution, particularly Article I, Section 8, [and]Article III, Section 1, specifically say Congress has the ability to regulate and set up the inferior courts. That means they have a big role in setting up the appellate courts and the federal district courts. I have proposals based on those principles that are outlined in the Constitution as to how to make our judiciary better. For instance, I believe the Ninth Circuit is too large. I think it needs to be broken up.
Q You have issued a statement of your intention to join the House Freedom Caucus. Some of us would label this an extreme conservative movement. The last big thing I saw them do was try to storm the House Intelligence Committee meeting in the...
A Russian investigation.
Q Well, Ukrainian investigation. Is it appropriate for congressmen to storm a closed House Intelligence Committee meeting?
A Well, first of all, I disagree with some of the language you’re talking about, “storming.” Congress people have the right to see information, particularly with the breadth of... What we’re talking about was President Trump and whether there was going to be a road to find something to impeach him on. That was the real push and the Democrats, particularly Adam Schiff, were making a huge effort to push away people from the other side of the aisle and limit the information they could see. The Freedom Caucus said, “No, this isn’t right.” So they went to try to enter the meeting to make a point that it should be more open to fellow congressmen.
Q But there were Republicans on the committee in those meetings. You and I know every such committee has a number of Republicans and a number of Democrats. How can Republicans claim they didn’t have access to information when Republicans were behind those closed-door meetings with the Democrats?
A I think there should be a change in the process and the rules that had usually been followed in previous intelligence investigations.
Q But the Benghazi committee meetings were mostly closed too, and at Republican insistence. Why is it wrong to have a closed House Intelligence Committee meeting on this matter? Why is it wrong to have this but right when it was Benghazi?
A First of all, I think Benghazi was a genuine investigation to figure out what actually happened. I think it’s been pretty clear, and I believe people in my party believe this, that there has been an outright attempt to undo the 2016 election and that the Ukrainian investigation and the Russia investigation into the election were really attempts to just find something to impeach the president on. I think there was a goal that was already in mind that they were trying to work towards and that’s why I think the process was not the same between the two. One was an actual open investigation, one was an investigation in name only that was trying to lead to a certain conclusion.
The House Freedom Caucus had the right to protest, to show they didn’t agree with the process.
Q Let’s turn to science. The Trump administration has been criticized for its lack of regard for science. Do you believe we are experiencing human-caused climate change to the extent we need to aggressively address the problem nationwide?
A This is one reason I’m running. I want to put a big pushback to this idea Republicans are not using science. There is a lot of hysteria going on on the other side of the aisle, claiming they are science literate when in fact they’re using arguments that are incredibly dubious. Climate change by its very definition is a complex issue. The Left says, “Look at CO2 emissions. It was 350 parts per million and now it’s up to 400 parts per million and it’s climbing and, oh no, the world is falling. ” What they fail to tell you is that the science also tells you that throughout the course of history there’s many times where the CO2’s been a lot higher than that, well before man ever had the Industrial Revolution. And there’s been natural feedback processes that have brought that level back down. So the question is: How big of a change is this and how important is this? So that leads to the next question: What models are you using for climate change? If CO2 goes up and it’s a greenhouse gas ... first of all, it’s not only greenhouse gas ... there’s water vapor, there’s methane, there’s lots of things and there’s a complex interplay, a multivariate equation really if you look at it. And you have models to figure out what’s going on. And consistently the climate alarmists have said, “The sky is falling. We’re going to have this huge warming.” At first, it was there’s going to be huge cooling, so that goal post has changed over time. They have said that, “Hey, there’s big climate change going on. We’re going to have eight-degree temperature swings” or “We’re going to have eight degrees warmer environment.” And then you go back and look at the data and the movement has been much less. We’re talking three-tenths of a degree, five-tenths of a degree. At most, a lot of models say it’s going to be about a degree and a half. The reality is the models have been wrong and the amount that it’s actually showing is just a degree, a degree and a half at most. There’s a lot of positives to having a slightly warmer environment. You get a lot better crop yields. You can feed more people. So the question is at what point does it get legitimately out of control and what can we do? And the whole other step that people neglect is the United States could do a lot of things to try to change its behavior, but by definition we’re talking about a global situation. Unless you get China and India and other people involved and start meeting the same standards, real standards, you’re not going to have an effective solution to climate change. And what you see with China and India is they’re trying to develop their economy and they’ve got their own scientists who are intelligent. They’re looking at the same data and they’re saying, “It’s not anywhere as big of a deal as the hysteria you’re hearing about in Europe and America.” So they are taking their actions based on what their scientists say, and their scientists, to be honest, are more appropriately looking at the real data.
Q Is rolling back environmental regulations regarding tailpipe emissions a good thing?
A I’m just talking about the general process. You’ve got to look at it on a case-by-case basis. Tailpipe emissions: What is it doing? What is coming out of the tailpipe? How does that affect the models? OK, we’re seeing CO2 or we’re seeing things increase, decrease, whatever the situation is. And then we’ve got to look at it in models. I’m going back to the models because the models have been wrong, scientifically proven to be wrong. Predictions of six, eight degrees: it’s not happening.
Q You’re saying as a member of Congress, “Let’s see the data before we go any further on this.”
A I think that’s fair for Congress in their oversight capacity. In general, Congress has ceded too much authority to the executive in general, no matter what administration you’re talking about.
Q The Trump administration has eased restrictions on oil and gas wells in certain sensitive habitats and expanded the amount of federal lands available for leases by oil, gas and coal industries. Do you agree with that?
A In general, I would agree with that. Once again, it’s case by case. You talk about natural habitats. One thing that happened particularly in the last year of the Obama administration, there was a lot of use of the executive power to expand national lands. And I think part of what President Trump has done is try to bring that back into a more proper balance.
Q The Trump administration has loosened regulations limiting methane emissions at drilling sites. Is this a good idea?
A In general compared to how the regulations were that came into place under the Obama administration, I do think that is appropriate.
I do want to make clear that I am not for no regulations. There is a limited role for properly evaluated regulations being placed. I think what you’re citing is there’s a lot of regulations that have been rolled back in the Trump administration because there was such an expansion of regulations under the Obama administration.
