Todd Kent, 59, of Bryan, brings a deep insight into the transition of the Republican Party from the influence of Ronald Reagan to one fiercely loyal to President Trump. Son of Texas A&M tennis coach and former Brazos County Republican Party chairman David Kent, he has also distinguished himself in higher education. In 2006, he and his family moved to Qatar to support the new Texas A&M campus in the region. There he served as assistant dean for academic affairs and a member of the political science faculty for nine years. More recently he served as top administrator at the University of Utah’s Asia campus in Korea. He also has extensive experience as a political consultant. Given Kent’s recent years in international hot spots, the Trib editorial board spent time focusing on foreign policy. Our broader conversation revealed a pleasant Republican congressional candidate insightful about challenges facing our nation, less so in offering solutions. We did like his immigration assessment from a recent forum in College Station: “We need to reform our legal immigration system. The No. 1 criteria ought to be that somebody coming in wants to be an American. Assimilation should be the No. 1 criteria.”
Q Why is Todd Kent running for Congress?
A The big reason I’m running is I care about the future we’re going to leave for our children and grandchildren. I think we’ve made a lot of progress in the last few years on certain issues, but there’s a lot of work to be done. I’m a Republican and in 2018 we lost 41 seats [in Congress]. I want to be part of reclaiming the House and helping the Republicans. We need to broaden our base. We need to attract new people. If you look at congressional generic ballot surveys, the only demographic where Republicans beat Democrats is 65-plus. The second reason is we have some big issues, big challenges coming up in the future — the national debt, health care, Social Security. We have an aging population. I want to be about helping to solve those problems.
Q Donald Trump has been a transformative figure not only for the Republican Party but for the nation. How has he made the Republican Party better if indeed he has?
A The support you’re seeing for Donald Trump right now is tied to the fact that he says and does some things that Republicans have wanted for a long time. He stood up to China for one. We’ve talked about it for a long time: “We need to stand up to China.” And he actually has done that. I think he’s taken a slightly different approach to North Korea. The pendulum swings back and forth on North Korea and usually presidents give in, but he’s been tougher. I think he’s approached the courts in a way that most Republicans like. That is, to appoint conservative judges, meaning they like the Constitution as written. Probably his greatest legacy will be the courts.
Q You’ve mentioned a couple of things on the diplomatic front. Explain the logic of pulling out of an international pact that everyone, right and left, agrees froze Iran’s nuclear program at a time when we already had our hands full with North Korea. Now we face two countries pursuing nuclear ambitions. I mean, by the Trump administration’s very own acknowledgement, Iran’s nuclear ambitions had been detained or shelved under the 2015 pact.
A President Trump said yesterday or the day before that Iran will never have a nuclear weapon.
Q So why tear up the pact? The 2015 pact that Iran was abiding by?
A I think the president believed that, one, it was a bad deal for us and that Iran was continuing to wreak havoc across the world. I think they believe that they continue their efforts in the nuclear realm.
Q But according to the Trump administration, they were not.
A Well, I don’t know how to answer that, but I think if you listen to what the president says, he says that, as he encouraged other countries to pull out also, this was a bad deal for the U.S. It hamstrung us. I don’t believe that the president believes that Iran would not seek a nuclear weapon. I lived in Korea for four years. There’s similarities and differences between Kim Jong-un and the leaders of Iran, but then again, what they say and what they do are two different things.
Q Well, our allies disagree [about Iran over the now broken 2015 nuclear freeze pact], the ones we negotiated with. Now the United States is being touted as breaking its word on an international agreement that we signed.
A Well, I think Trump would say that this was largely just an executive order agreement, that the terms came through Obama. The Senate didn’t approve of that. We had a Republican Senate at the time. I think Trump felt like this was his opportunity to right a wrong. I don’t have a problem with it. Having lived in the Middle East, I watched the relationships between countries in the Middle East. Since 1979 the Iranians have been at some type of conflict with the United States and a lot of the world. I don’t think they can be trusted. I think we need to be in a situation where, like Reagan said, “We can trust but verify,” and we haven’t had that opportunity.
Q You spent part of your tenure at a Texas A&M campus in Qatar. Have you gained any insights about the Middle East that would help those of us bewildered by all that is going on, including the struggle between Shia and Sunni sects?
A That’s a very good question. I lived there nine years. I interacted with Qataris on the highest level and we had students from all over. They have very long memories. They don’t forget anything. That’s why conflicts have been going on for 1,500 or more years. Very tribal. In fact, when I was there and talking to some of the State Department officials, they said, “You know, the Qataris want to have local elections but they don’t know how to have them where they won’t just vote for their tribe.” I said, “Well, we’re good at gerrymandering in the U.S. We could work that out for you!”
Q And we’re getting more tribal [in the United States] all the time.
A So you see this sense of history there. Some of the [boundary] lines drawn by the British, we see that in Syria and Iraq — they don’t meet the cultural history, so there’s problems. I think with Sunnis and Shias — I’ll tell you, I worked for George W. Bush, but that was a mistake we made. [This is a reference to the 2003 invasion of Iraq.] We went in there. We got rid of [Sunni strongman] Saddam Hussein. I don’t think anybody realized that 60% of the people [in Iraq] were Shia, so immediately the country leaned towards Iran and we’re still paying the price for that. I think we as Americans would do better if we understood that this region is not a monolith like other countries. I mean, it’s very different. Most countries you go into, there’s so many tribes, there’s an extensive history. Even Iraq, you’ve got the Sunni, the Shia and the Kurdish people and they all have different ways of looking at things.
Q Have we effectively screwed the Kurds again?
A I hope not. They’ve been a very good partner for us and they’ve been loyal to us. I hope that the end gain will be no. I think to go to the Kurdish area right now in Iraq, there’s good things happening. There’s economic development and that kind of stuff. But it’s always tricky there because it’s contingent on other factors, so I worry about them. I worry about Turkey messing with the Kurds not only in their own country but spilling over into [Kurdish areas in] Iraq.
Q Should Turkey be in NATO anymore?
A NATO, this mutual defense pact that NATO talks about that will come to the rescue of everything, it seems to me there’s some possible contradictions with Turkey in the mix. They have different goals. We’ve seen that in Iraq. We’ve seen that in Syria. Probably things would’ve been different in Iraq if Turkey would’ve let us use their bases, but they didn’t. My wife works with Syrian refugees in Lebanon and a lot of them fled because Turkey and the proxies from those countries made it very difficult for them to live there.
Q You also spent time in South Korea. I believe on the phone you mentioned to me that you were just 30 miles from the North Korean border.
You mentioned that people are pretty unworried in that area about the North. Give me insights as to why they seem confident things will work out.
A I think it’s because in their history it’s always been that way. That’s what the students would tell me. Even the adults would say, “It’s always been this way. It ebbs and flows so we don’t see anything different.” As a leader of a university over there, what I would do is watch the U.S. army base. If they went on alert, then we would get nervous. But even though the rhetoric was loud, you didn’t see a real change. You know what’s interesting, it’s the same thing in the Middle East.
Q You’ve also taught political science. You mentioned a problem that Republicans don’t seem to be growing beyond older, white people. Texas House Speaker Dennis Bonnen last year rather infamously noted that President Trump was losing Republican support in the Texas suburbs because of his impulsive ways and things he says at rallies and in tweets. Given there is this fidelity to the president in party ranks, what is the Republican Party to do? That’s not a long-term prescription for [a viable political party].
A No, it’s not, especially losing females. I think sometimes the president’s strong rhetoric turns off female voters. But I think it’s even bigger than that. I think we’re the party of individual liberty, limited government, growth, business. I think that we have got to do a better job of expanding those ideas into the next generation.
Q No one questions that, but Republicans are so busy playing to their [far-right] base that they can’t appeal to the suburbs. I mean, what issues do Republicans need to take a second look at?
A In College Station, I talk to students all the time and I ask them what are the big issues? They say, “Debt.” I say, “The national debt?” And they say, “Well, student debt.” But I think in a lot of ways students care about the same things that we do — I mean, older people. I think in this state demographics are showing more and more Hispanic voters. You’ve seen the valley and then you have the suburbs and the rural areas and then cities. There’s three distinct voting blocs now in the Statehouse. I want to be part of the effort to reach out and do a better job, that we replace these 65-plus voters with some younger people.
Q Let me put it this way. I grew up in the Republican Party. I was in the Republican Party longer than anybody in this room and I don’t recognize this party anymore. What issues does the Republican Party need to take a look at? I ask because I know your father was a well-known Republican Party chairman.
A The problem with Central Texas is we tend to be a little bit in a bubble. We’re a fairly homogeneous population. Everything is fine here. Everybody is a Republican. That’s kind of the idea, especially Brazos County. Let’s take Hispanic voters. They tend to be hard-working, pro-family. I would say a majority are pro-life. A lot of them are Catholic and tend to be pro-life. Well, these are typical Republican issues. We just haven’t done a good job of going and meeting them where they’re at. And I think one reason is we talk about border security and sometimes they see that as an affront to them.
Q Well, look at President Trump’s remark about a [Hispanic] federal judge he labeled as “Mexican” and thus unable to judge Trump fairly on an issue of importance to Trump.
A We have to look at our language. We have to look at our efforts. And you know, we’ve been talking about this in the Republican Party for years, but the problem with politics is you tend to go from cycle to cycle. By the time we finish this cycle, we’ll start another one. Who’s going to do the outreach effort? You know what I mean? But I think, as a Republican in this country today, we have to get better or we’re going to lose out.
Q Do you equate getting better with changing?
A The Republican Party, in my lifetime, we used to be all Democrats. And now we’ve been Republicans for the last, what, 30 years. The issues were fiscal conservatism and conservative social issues. Pro-life, pro-family type issues, and that was important. And I think what you’re seeing is some splintering.
Q Like a trillion-dollar deficit?
A Trillion-dollar deficit? Yeah, where there’s equal blame to go around .
Q But the Republican Party is supposed to be better about fiscal issues. Republicans ran the White House, House of Representatives, Senate, and the primary accomplishment during that two-year period was the 2017 Tax Cut & Jobs Act. It cut the revenue growth we anticipated and we increased spending. Make sense of this.
A If you look at the 2018 budget, we took in $3.5 trillion. We ought to be able to run a country on $3.5 trillion dollars. That’s my opinion. We spent $4.1 trillion. Now, part of that is just wasteful spending. But a big component is in health care. Medicare and Medicaid together are about 28 percent. These increases are built in, meaning they are entitlements. If you’re over 65, you’re eligible for Medicare. And so more 65-year-olds, more money is going to go out. The problem is, we haven’t said, “OK, these are entitlements, but we need to get our administrative costs under wraps.” You talk to health-care experts, they say at least 50% of our administrative costs are excess. There’s too much money going out. The New York Times reported the average angioplasty in the United States is $32,000. Across the world it’s $6,400. We’re not able to keep our costs under control. Defense budget is 50 percent of our discretionary spending. Now, I support the defense, but there’s wasteful money. We need to have a handle on it. We lose $100 billion, don’t know where it went! As a government, we really need to get our hands around these things. We have to make some hard decisions. We’ve made promises to people and we have to figure out how to honor that, yet make things work. And I think in this last Congress, nothing got done. There may have been an impeachment, but hardly any policy work is getting done. Nobody wants to talk about these things. There’s not a Democrat or a Republican who wants to talk about reducing entitlements.
