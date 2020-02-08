Learning, leading in battle to protect God-given liberties: Q&A with Republican congressional candidate Renee Swann

About our Dist. 17 interview series

Today marks the last in a series of sometimes tedious, sometimes rambunctious interviews with candidates competing for the seat representing Congressional District 17, which includes Waco, Bryan/College Station, a sliver of Austin and rural stretches of Central Texas. As has been the custom of the Waco Tribune-Herald for more than a decade, these Q&As are conducted not in the manner of formal candidate forums or straightforward reporter interviews but in the time-honored tradition of newspaper editorial board sessions where seasoned journalists converse and mix it up with candidates both seasoned and unseasoned. Questions vary candidate to candidate in these Q&A excerpts (interviews often lasted more than an hour), based partially on what each candidate touts as his or her strengths and how we perceive them. A few notes: One of the 12 Republican congressional candidates dropped out of the race a day before we were to interview him. Another Republican candidate begged off during the two weeks set aside for interviews because of what she told us was a “tremendous time-management mess.” A Democratic congressional candidate declined to respond to our invitation and we duly informed the McLennan County Democratic Party. We appreciate the game participation of all candidates who stepped forward, given that a session with the Trib editorial board is generally tougher than showing up at some candidate forum for mostly perfunctory questions (though we did enjoy the KWTX Republican candidates forum when candidates were allowed to level questions at one another). We strongly urge voters to consider brief videos at wacotrib.com in which candidates concisely explain their decisions to run. We also note that Q&As are being significantly expanded online from their original in-print versions.