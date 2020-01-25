Elianor Vessali, 43, an Iranian-born Christian with strong sentiments about her native turf and liberty in her adopted homeland, has an impressive resume, one that includes law school (and work as a Court Appointed Special Advocate), classroom teaching, public service and real estate. Also on her resume: joining the Texas A&M Corps of Cadets as the first woman in the male-only company P-2, an experience that prepared her well enough, her campaign bio says, that “no D.C. lobbyist or special interest group is going to intimidate her into shrinking away from her strongly held conservative beliefs and the grassroots.” Vessali ran unsuccessfully for College Station City Council in November 2017 but succeeded in a second run in November 2018, vowing to draw upon her experience on the planning and zoning commission to help College Station manage its growth. A year later she announced her decision to run as a Republican for Congressional District 17, insisting that Congress was “out of control.” We are as impressed by her resume, energy and ambition as we are underwhelmed by her announced intention to join the zealously right-wing House Freedom Caucus.
Q Was there a defining moment that prompted you to run?
A Absolutely. The discussion was centered around the issues in Washington and people being elected on a certain statement or platform, then going to Washington and no longer representing that and, as they say, being lost to what everybody likes to call “the Swamp.” That rang true to me because, in my service on city council, I have been through those tough fights and have had those moments where I’ve been the lone vote, whether it was on the budget and tax issue or a property rights issue. I knew that I had been tested according to my principles and had stood my ground. I believe I could do the same in D.C. for our district.
Q Research indicates lawmakers who have previously served on a city council, a school board, a planning and zoning commission or a philanthropic board demonstrate superior results in terms of passing bipartisan legislation.
A I think any sort of experience in serving as a representative of the people is always eye-opening. So it’s definitely helpful. But according to what you refer to as compromise or working with other sides, I think that’s something that’s already in my nature and is why I had such a broad base of support locally. I am a conservative. I’ve never hidden my conservative principles, but people also know that I am reasonable. And for me, it’s about having all parties at the table and part of the discussion. That’s always been my belief and that’s what I’ve carried through. It definitely was necessary on the council.
Q Donald Trump has been a transformative figure, not only for the Republican Party but for the nation. How has he made the Republican Party better, if indeed he has?
A What I think Donald Trump has accomplished, and that the people appreciate, is he has clearly stated what his goals are. Since his first day in office, he has worked toward those goals. I think the frustration with the electorate and the people is that there have been many promises made. Now, you can argue over the party in power, but even when the party was in power, those promises were not kept. That type of representation and public service is what leads to frustration. It’s why somebody like our president, who is clear just like a business owner [who] has set goals and charges toward those goals, is so appreciated, I think, by the people. That’s definitely something that’s been worthwhile and beneficial to the party.
Q On your website, you note that as an immigrant, you have firsthand knowledge of lost liberties. Explain your immigrant background and why that perhaps gives you a greater appreciation of what we have in America.
A My quick story: I was born in Iran, what I call a pre-revolution baby. [The Iranian revolution erupted in 1978.] And so, we left in ’78. My father literally was on the only plane that left on the day he was traveling as they closed the airports. My parents had already been in Houston since the 1960s. But I have family left behind in Iran. My grandfather was jailed and tortured during the revolution. I still have family there to this day: uncle, cousins. And on my mother’s side, I have family in Europe. So I’ve lived in Europe, worked in Europe, and have traveled extensively there and throughout the world. The only place that I haven’t been, since ’78, is Iran. So my experiences are based not only on that story of origin and what my [extended] family is still undergoing under that regime but also my experience in Europe, under leftist/socialist policies — France, specifically. So my personal experience and my family’s experience with those policies, and especially as a child growing up, whether it’s educational progression, professional progression, seeing the opportunities of one versus the other, have been very eye-opening. As a conservative, I believe [conservative] principles are key to our fundamental freedoms and prosperity.
Q When did you settle in the United States?
A I came directly back from Iran. My parents, for them, it’s a stint back, because that was a branch office that my father had opened in Tehran at the time, when everything was going well. So he went back to close the branch office, came back to the business in Houston. He’s originally an architect. So at the time in Houston, he had an architecture firm with a partner. I grew up in Houston, spending my time as soon as the school year was over, two, two and a half months, in France, every year, along with Christmas. Same thing throughout law school.
Q As an immigrant, what was the biggest challenge in assimilation? This is one of the fears conservatives have about immigrants, that they will not assimilate.
A I did not find it difficult to assimilate because I had parents who absolutely fell in love with the United States and Texas in the ’60s, embraced everything that was back then Texan, embraced the opportunities they had. They were students, working multiple jobs, and then eventually had their business. So for us? We really were here to follow that American Dream.
Q Your bio on your website is impressive, yet I sense a degree of aimlessness. Here’s someone who’s obviously intelligent, has a law degree, ends up teaching chemistry in school, then ends up in the very competitive real estate business.
A It may seem that way, but all of them are very tied together. The law degree, I personally feel, is something everybody should go through. It’s so educational and informative in just basic legal education that so many of our fellow citizens don’t have or grasp. And as you go throughout your daily life, whether it’s dealing with your personal insurance or even issues in your workplace, such as if all of a sudden you have a personal HR issue, to have that legal mind and analysis or perspective, I think, is so beneficial. Education? My mother’s originally an educator, so I had grown up with it. She started a school in Houston. The French School, which is now Awty International School. And so that was something I always had been surrounded by and had also helped her out. Private school schedules are off of public schools, so if she ever needed help when I was in college, I would come in and chip in for a teacher who was out. So I’d always been around education and had always loved it. And then real estate? Same thing, it has been a family business. My father’s originally an architect, but throughout his career he has done everything related to that, including construction and real estate. Really, to me, maybe if there were any odd man out, it would be the law school. But in the end, it has helped me, both in my teaching profession when dealing in difficult situations but it helps me now in my real estate profession. But education and real estate I grew up with.
Q Fair enough. In 2018 you won a seat on the College Station City Council by stressing your background in challenging planning and zoning commission work. My compliments to anyone involved in that. You won the City Council seat by vowing to help manage growth drawing from your knowledge of the city’s comprehensive plan. Congratulations again. Yet now you’re running for Congress. If I had voted for you, wouldn’t I have a right to be concerned? “Hey, I just voted for you to be on the council to help manage growth. Why have you not stuck with that?”
A That’s an interesting question, and I can understand where it’s coming from. It was not an easy decision. I think what made it easier, beyond what I’ve already talked about and will touch on, is that those who supported me in my quest for council are supporting me in this campaign as well. That was an important key to it. We are at such a critical time, and I truly believe that I have experience and a background that is unique, that no other candidate offers to the issues that we are dealing with today at the congressional level, that I felt compelled to make that transition. That’s a discussion that I had with my supporters. The fact that I’m sitting here today is proof that it was a positive one.
Q Let’s talk about Article I. James Madison famously described the legislative branch as the first among equals. In republican government the legislative authority necessarily predominates. Yet we see considerable overreach by the executive branch, whether it’s Obama, Trump or George W. Bush. These presidents say this is not only a necessity but constitutionally legitimate. Where do you stand?
A That’s a valid issue. I think the issue of overreach also has to do with congressional delegation of their authority in the past. That’s something concerning that needs to be dealt with. I think Congress needs to take back a lot of its authority that it has itself delegated to the agencies.
Q How does that happen if the Democrats are always going to justify executive overreach when it’s done by, say, President Obama, and Republicans very clearly justify executive overreach when it’s done by one of their guys in the White House? Who’s going to step forward and stop what may well be evolving into an imperial presidency?
A Can you give me the example of overreach you’re thinking about?
Q Well, for instance, do you believe DACA [implemented by executive order through the Obama White House] was executive overreach?
A Yes, I do believe DACA was executive overreach. I think it’s under Congress’ authority to legislate our immigration laws.
Q Even though it was a temporary shelving of a program? It wasn’t resetting law.
A Right, but even though it was a temporary measure, it’s basically the equivalent of changing the congressional intent.
Q The Trump administration has introduced such policies as Migrant Protection Protocols, also known as “Remain in Mexico.”
Are these proper uses of executive oversight? That’s a major change also.
A That one I don’t see as a fairly major change because I see that in line with our current policies and the issues that we’ve been dealing with [involving] the neighboring countries and their processing of these migrants or allowing these migrants to travel through [and] beyond their borders and through their laws up to our border itself.
Q So you don’t think that’s executive overreach, but DACA is.
A Correct.
Q I think that’s a good example of what I’m talking about. Incidentally, we have pastors who have gone to these tent cities just over the borderline. They have seen refugees fleeing violence much as I presume your family fled violence, fleeing Central America. Yet the law was for asylum-seekers to come to the United States, not to be sent back to Mexico and put in tent cities where they’ve been subjected to human trafficking, killing. I don’t see how that’s not executive overreach by a mighty stride.
A It’s definitely a humanitarian issue. But I think there’s a difference when we’re looking at immigration between immigrants and asylum-seekers seeking that status. That’s through a legal status through a point of entry. That is a status that they can request.
Q Let’s talk about Iran. That’s an area important to you. Explain the logic of pulling out of a pact that everyone, right and left, agreed froze Iran’s nuclear program when we obviously can’t restrain North Korea, which is in the very same game.
A Right. And so I wasn’t in favor of the pact. And so I’m in favor of us pulling out. I think there are a lot of issues with our European [allies] and different reasons for which they base their decisions that are often in conflict with ours, which is nothing new. But what has been going on for over 40 years with Iran has been exactly the same. They have progressed [in their threat] and have violated the expectations out of the nuclear terms and have continued in violation of that.
Q But the Trump administration said they were abiding by the agreement. [Note: Several Republican congressional candidates insist Iran was not abiding by the 2015 pact; yet everyone from Air Force Gen. John Hyten of U.S. Strategic Command and the Joint Chiefs of Staff to the International Atomic Energy Agency in charge of verifying compliance indicate Iran was compliant before the Trump decision to abandon the pact. The Trump administration has said the pact did not go far enough.]
A That is not my understanding of the details of the agreement. It’s that they were and especially have violated it since then.
Beyond that, to the point of your question, nothing has changed or gotten better with Iran, even if there is the idea that there was a nuclear agreement that they, let’s say, did not violate. They continue to oppress their people, violate human rights, throw gays and homosexuals off of rooftops, torture, export terrorism. And so to me, what’s important is understanding that the status quo for the past 40 years, trying to work and appease this government, has not moved anything forward. I do have some hope about the internal protests [in Iran]. They’re the biggest that we’ve seen in years from the people. So that’s a little light at the end of the tunnel, even though they themselves have been killed and tortured throughout these protests.
Q What questions are you being asked on the campaign trail?
A The two main topics are always the budget and, even though we’re not on the border, people are always concerned about border security and immigration.
Q Is there anything that you would like to stress?
A Just as I have been committed in the past in my seats of service, whether on commission or council, and even in charitable causes , I’m committed to serve those people. I’m just as committed to serve the entire district as well. And that means coming back home to the district, putting the miles on the car to see all the different parts of the district, to reach all parts from Waco to Bryan-College Station, from Oakwood to Pflugerville.
