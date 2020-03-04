Given the anxious, hyper-political state of our nation and the growing fear of political extremism right and left, Super Tuesday encouragingly established from one end of the land to the other (well, almost) a healthy American resolve: A major party candidate with a history of socialism that includes serious lapses of judgment regarding Cuba and Nicaragua and policies that include penalizing business and economic success with an angry vehemence is hardly what America needs right now. To that degree, we suspect many Democrats and even some Republicans welcomed former vice president Joe Biden’s multitude of primary election victories the past few days.
Yes, we know. Some Republicans — particularly the president of the United States pondering chances of re-election and his most partisan allies — no doubt salivated at the prospect of running against feisty Sen. Bernie Sanders, who bills himself a “democratic socialist.” While we find great logic in conservative icon George Will’s famous presidential prescription for 2020 — that any Democrat in the White House would be better for America than the current occupant, so long as a Republican Senate can keep that Democrat in check — we also have seen the upheaval and damage unrestrained chief executives can do through their executive orders. We saw this under both Obama and Trump.
As Texas election results stand at this writing, Biden garnered nearly 35 percent of the Democratic primary election vote compared to Sanders’ 30 percent — not overwhelming but certainly decisive, especially when you further consider votes likely motivated by similar sentiments under the names of former New York mayor Michael Bloomberg (14.4 percent), Pete Buttigieg (4 percent) and Sen. Amy Klobuchar (2.1 percent). All three former Democratic candidates have endorsed Biden in an impressive show of centrist support. In McLennan County, 42 percent of Democrats voted for Biden, compared to 24 percent for Sanders.
The message? Easy. Americans want someone in the White House who is safe, decent, rational and cognizant of the U.S. Constitution, someone who actually has a record of trying to work with members of the other political party. Many voters recognize, too, an ugly strain of intolerance in some of the Bernie Bros. Center-left voters question what might happen if Sanders becomes the nominee and is flayed alive all summer and into the fall for such crazy, un-American positions as compelling 20 percent of the equity in companies to go to employees or banning all fracking rather than taxing fracking for the greenhouse gases produced.
Perhaps our nation’s recent penchant for extremism, whether Trump’s populism or Sanders’ socialism, is beginning to wane, however slowly. If true, so much the better in charting our nation on a less polarizing and destructive political course. And while extremist sentiments may well continue to flourish in much of Central Texas till starkly different demographics at last take hold and some generations pass and other generations arise, at least the nation will be in more secure hands when facing crises and governing responsibly. Frankly, the Founders never imagined a country in which the chief executive demanded attention daily through tirades conducted before the press and over social media.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.