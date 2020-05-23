This weekend a Trib editorial board member happened upon an African-American church downtown conducting an outdoor event fully recognizing the “new normal” while celebrating a centuries-old message. As a joyful noise was made up front, celebrants distanced from one another in seats set up in the parking lot responded readily to the engaging, full-throated singers before them. Others reveling in the moment stood near the street or at the edge of the nearby creek. Consider this another worthy expression of faith while accepting the realities of science and employing the wisdom God presumably provided at least some of us.
And thank God — we mean that literally — for the religious leadership in McLennan County that, amidst all the chaos and confusion of the past few months, came together in an organized way to protect not only worshipers and their families but even non-believers and skeptics in society. Unlike some apocalyptic faiths that seem to welcome end times and the politicians who pander to them, local religious leadership recognizes the gift of life here and now — and not just life for certain protected classes of people.
“The churches were really one of the first organized groups that stepped up and said, ‘What can we do as shepherds protecting the flock?’” County Judge Scott Felton acknowledged last week. “They got together and said, ‘We’ve got to figure another way to worship beside putting people side by side in these churches.’ I think the leadership with these churches made a wise decision and more than likely saved people from [contracting] the coronavirus possibly from the guy in front because, as you know, in churches there’s a wide age range of people who attend.”
As some churches, synagogues, mosques and other houses of worship this month and next shift away from Zoom technology and back to holding some form of in-person services, we pray religious leaders remain ever-vigilant for potential threats. Consider the good advice the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention offers, everything from stationary donation boxes to forsaking pew hymnals. At a time when so many have cheapened the concept of life, let’s set a better example.
