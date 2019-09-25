Through the years, the Trib editorial board has published numerous columns and letters, and from widely different perspectives, on climate change — more than enough to know by now that scientists may quibble on details but not on the long-term consequences of continuing to keep our heads in the sand and simply deny climate change. Anyone who grasped earth-space science fundamentals back in junior high school shouldn’t need much convincing about what clearly unfolds before us today.
For years we’ve heard some folks — most not scientists — insist that cooling and heating cycles recur naturally on the earth and that mankind has little to do with it all. Only problem with this narrative: The current climatological trend is not happening over millions or thousands of years but in the space of a century or less. As The Economist, hardly given to panicky prophecies, noted this week: “Almost half the atmosphere’s extra, human-made carbon dioxide was put there after the turn of the 1990s, when scientists sounded the alarm and governments said they would act.” A United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change report, written by 104 authors from 36 countries, stated Wednesday that our oceans now roil from increased carbon-dioxide levels in the atmosphere, “heating waters, disrupting ecosystems, raising sea levels and causing the oceans to become more acidic.” What me worry?
We remember a conversation we had a full decade ago with a tea-party zealot who quite correctly railed over the need to address the spiraling national debt during the Obama administration so that our grandchildren wouldn’t face the awful consequences. Yet when the topic turned to climate change and how that, too, might adversely impact our children and grandchildren and handicap their opportunities, even their liberties, our tea-party acquaintance dismissed it as a concern, suggesting the matter be left to God. Which begs the question: Why then not leave the national debt to God as well?
Even if many of us harbor skepticism about human-driven climate change, if we’re also truly concerned about the world our children and grandchildren will one day inherit from us, can we afford to cavalierly deny what most scientists insist? Can we take that risk? The answer is clear: Some of us really are content to risk being wrong, proving that arrogance outstrips common sense and hard evidence and rendering any claims of concern for our children and grandchildren utterly hollow.
Strong-armed government policy is not necessarily the answer to all this. Nor is rolling back environmental protections that ensure clean air and water and reduce harmful emissions. Nor is fighting those states trying to correct matters. Policymakers must tap the ingenuity of the economy, incentivizing market forces and developing strategies that employ today’s fossil fuels as a bridge to more environmentally intelligent solutions. And now’s the time for action, before further climate damage warrants draconian alternatives. If the scientists are right but the ideologues prevail, your progeny better hope they’re among the richest 1 percent because many others will be marginalized in the new world we’re presently baking up for them.
