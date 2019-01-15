Waco City Councilwoman Andrea Jackson Barefield’s first town-hall meeting for constituents residing in East Waco and other parts of District 1 was different in tone and protocol than fellow council member Dillon Meek’s very successful town-hall gathering last month in North Waco — and no less worthy of celebrating at a time when state and federal officials balk at such gatherings out of fear of community hostility. Barefield found fewer questions posed than Meek but offered a robust presentation of how City Hall is working for constituents, complete with informative mini-reports from city officials involving such critical needs as street and sewer repairs.
We hope these town-hall meetings suggest at least other local officials will occasionally meet with everyday constituents — and beyond the scope of some election campaign. We appreciate Barefield’s tapping as a moderator Liz Ligawa, who demonstrated unerring confidence in running the Thursday night meeting and ensuring everybody at the Waco Multi-Purpose Facility took seriously ground rules at the very outset: Share the floor; share ideas; respect opinions; be open-minded; and embrace new things.
Barefield reminded folks that change — such as addressing the neighborhood flooding Cecil McDowell cited at one point — involves not only duly informing a council representative but allowing the system at City Hall to function given obvious resources and limitations. As she constantly noted, concerns “can only change at the speed of trust.” Toward that end, she encouraged neighbors to sign up for public service on a policy-crafting city commission or board: “That’s how we can be a part of that change.” Indeed.
Thursday night was an embarrassment of such civic riches. While Councilwoman Barefield was meeting with a few dozen enthusiastic constituents, Barry Johnson was next door at the Doris Miller YMCA, answering any and all questions about his new administration of the McLennan County District Attorney’s Office during a meeting of the NAACP’s Waco chapter. In doing so, Johnson not only smartly contributed to community policing efforts but offered a refreshing view of what the DA’s role in criminal justice is really all about: fairness and justice for all.