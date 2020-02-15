Primary or general, every election should prioritize the voter, allowing him or her to consider ideas, solutions and qualifications, whether via a candidate forum held by, say, the McLennan County Republican Club or a strictly nonpartisan event such as last week’s meet-and-greet sponsored by the League of Women Voters’ local chapter. Alas, almighty Republican Party of Texas chairman James Dickey proved his mantra is party over country — and too many Republican Congressional District 17 candidates appear to have cravenly obeyed his edict, dishonoring fellow citizens in the process.
“The Republican Party of Texas strongly advises against any participation during the primary in any events, including forums or debates, that involves candidates from other parties,” Dickey ordained in a Jan. 21 memo. “The primary election is the time for Republican voters in Texas to decide between the filed Republican candidates for their nominee for the general election. The general election will be the opportunity for Republican nominees to face off against those from other parties.”
The truth? This is none of Mr. Dickey’s business, nor does any truly discerning candidate have any business kowtowing to his commands in this regard. The League of Women Voters event doesn’t pit Democrats against Republicans. In 2018 everyday folks were invited to sit at one of the tables in the hall which then received a candidate who sat with them, articulated reasons for running, answered questions in a brief, tightly regulated round. Then he or she moved to the next table of voters while the table just enlightened received another candidate. This year offered a benign variation. It’s about as grassroots as you can get.
Our praise to Republican candidates David Saucedo, Kristen Alamo Rowin and Laurie McReynolds for placing Central Texas voters on a plane far higher than party edicts. Shame on those timid, evasive Republican candidates who obeyed party lords and skipped this event.
