Big, small or in between, even the best daily newspapers are often dismissed as journalistic practitioners without honor in the towns they serve, a likely consequence of overly honest, warts-and-all reporting or maybe the paper’s winding up in the bushes too often. Yet studies suggest towns without newspapers — an increasing phenomenon across America — eventually degenerate into soulless settings ripe for corruption and incompetence by emboldened public officials. And when honors are bestowed on local individuals for jobs well done, they lack legitimacy without a newspaper to acknowledge the good done among us.
This past weekend the Waco Tribune-Herald was honored as Newspaper of the Year among mid-sized papers all across Texas during the Texas Associated Press Managing Editors conclave. Of editions considered, the judge praised in particular our May 17, 2018, paper marking the third anniversary of the deadly Twin Peaks melee and its chaotic aftermath in our criminal courts: “The Tribune-Herald’s shootout package stands as a testament to the power of local coverage. The paper flexed and committed and readers got a complete update. This sort of storytelling maintains any newspaper’s position as community caretaker.”
Community caretaker: Those words neatly sum up what the Trib aspires to be daily, even when we sometimes fall short in the eyes of readers if not ourselves. If we had taken the time to attend the Texas APME meeting in Austin — our modest-sized newsroom staff was too busy putting out weekend editions — we would have attributed any success to two key decisions made in recent years: First, the decision as staffing dwindled to prioritize watchdog reporting; second, the decision to circle the wagons around our intrepid, enterprising reporting staff, even to the possible exclusion of all else.
Granted, the first of these decisions sometimes reveals in print the personal or professional failings of our neighbors, friends or family members, guaranteeing resentment. Almost daily we report something that prompts folks to lash out at us and claim bias in our reporting (as opposed to the opinion page where biases and opinions belong). But when we actually make mistakes, we — unlike our peers in the 24/7 cable lineup or talk radio — correct our errors in print for all to see. That’s what pursuing the truth should demand.
The Texas APME Newspaper of the Year honor pays homage not only to our newsroom staff but to readers who appreciate what our journalists do and advertisers who recognize the broader mission our staff provides in ensuring a better-informed, insightful public. To quote another contest judge on our retrospective series marking last year’s milestone anniversary of the Branch Davidian saga: “The 25-year perspective is invaluable as memories start to fade and this becomes more historical every day. Building out the original content to the web and keeping it free and making clear the misconceptions about the coverage was powerful. The overview story is a fascinating must-read. The website is beautiful, and the history lesson here is compelling. I couldn’t stop reading it. This is amazing work in a time when few newsrooms this size have the resources to take on such an endeavor. Bravo!”