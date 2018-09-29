For all the overdue lessons offered our country by the recently empowered #MeToo movement, spurred by decades of sexual assault and sexual harassment gone neglected, one is astonished that only one conservative Republican on the Republican-led Senate Judiciary Committee Friday had enough of a conscience to demand an FBI investigation into allegations dogging Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh. The fact other Republicans were ready to pass this nominee along in the process without due diligence is a national disgrace.
The rush by Senate Republicans to approve Kavanaugh to a lifetime appointment to the nation’s highest court confirms one embarrassing truism: The Senate is no longer the wise, deliberative body that the Founders envisioned. And while Republicans give lip service to sexual assault as a serious and relevant issue, GOP committee members’ statements — at least before Sen. Jeff Flake put on the brakes — suggest allegations of sexual impropriety matter only when they don’t inconvenience the grand old party’s broader political agenda.
Why weren’t our two senators demonstrating Flake’s courage and leadership on Capitol Hill? Why didn’t either Sen. John Cornyn — a former judge and attorney general — or Sen. Ted Cruz, self-envisioned law-and-order titan, step forward and say, “Hey, guys, maybe we need to delay this process a week or so and let the president order an FBI investigation. After all, won’t we look like idiots and dolts and chauvinists if we pass this nomination along and more damning evidence comes out?”
Figures the only conservative to question matters was the guy who wrote the book titled “Conscience of a Conservative: A Rejection of Destructive Politics and a Return to Principle.” And he’s retiring.
We have no idea whether Judge Kavanaugh is being unfairly pillaged by the left or he actually deceived senators and the public. Our feeling is a couple more lie-detector tests are in order. Yes, blame Democrats for their shameful handling of allegations received last summer but left undisclosed till recently — they rate blistering criticism — but Republicans share in the overall lack of civic responsibility.