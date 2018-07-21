Waco Independent School District made history again last week, even beyond its innovative, in-district charter setup designed to prevent state-mandated closure of five academically struggling campuses. Superintendent A. Marcus Nelson revealed that, for the first time, local taxpayers will likely shoulder most of the burden of funding school operations rather than the state of Texas. By many accounts, the state share has been declining for years.
Does the shift in funding responsibilities make a difference? Depends on who you ask — and how hot under the collar one is about rising property values, which are what allow state legislators to quietly relieve themselves of more and more of the load of public education funding. To add insult to injury, legislators claiming to bow to outraged property owners repeatedly have sought to place stricter caps on city and county tax revenue, even though property owners should know by now that public education typically constitutes most of one’s property tax bill — not city and county expenditures.
Only a week before Superintendent Nelson explained that Waco ISD taxpayers are projected to provide 44 percent of district revenue while the state will provide 43 percent, the 13-member Texas Commission on Public School Finance debated the very same matter. Charged with crafting recommendations for school finance reform by year’s end, the commission has come to realize different ways exist of defining just what constitutes state and local tax money.
For instance, property-wealthy schools must funnel some local tax revenue to the state under the so-called “recapture” system which reallocates it elsewhere to equalize poor and rich school districts. But is such recapture money local or state funding? If it’s state money, that changes the state-local split dynamic and soothes some legislators’ egos amid claims they’re tightwads on school funding. Commission members couldn’t quite agree, though Sen. Royce West said that for years such money was deemed local: “I don’t see why we should re-characterize those funds to fit a particular narrative.”
And commission chair Scott Brister highlighted a sharp difference in how state agencies calculate education costs: “As we found in our first expenditures meeting, [Legislative Budget Board] figures have never included textbooks. Well, if you want to look at things over 30 years and you need to be consistent, that’s fine — but that’s crazy. Textbooks are part of the cost of education. They just are.” The former jurist went on to say figuring up all costs, including teacher pensions, is as critical as uniformity in calculations.
Superintendent Nelson is hardly alone in his anxiety about the state’s fiscal commitment to public education, especially when some state leaders want to reduce available funding further by funneling public money into vouchers for private schools. The commission can make significant strides by figuring out the real cost required to educate public school children, even before resolving state and local funding shares. Legislators can help by not addressing challenges involving their constitutional obligations with flim-flam rhetoric and shell games.