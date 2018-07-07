If civic-minded locals are expected to know anything about prehistoric behemoths, it’s that the Columbian mammoths that once favored our parts aren’t dinosaurs. Millions of years passed between the last of the great dinosaurs and the ice age in which mammoths flourished. Yet when tourists visited the Waco Mammoth National Monument this past Fourth of July, one asked a familiar question: Which came first, the mammoths or the dinosaurs?
So, no, we aren’t really surprised the high-tech travel outfit Expedia, in ranking interesting places to visit, gave first place in “America’s Top Dinosaur Destinations” to the Waco Mammoth National Monument, which showcases not a single dinosaur except those of pint-sized variety in the gift shop. Even these are clearly interlopers.
All this confusion is OK, given that Expedia itself makes clear mammoths aren’t really dinosaurs. In the same Expedia ranking, Back Bay National Wildlife Refuge in Virginia figures into the mix for its red-throated and common loons as well as its orchard orioles, based on the widely accepted theory dinosaurs devolved (or evolved, take your pick) into the colorful birds of today. In any case, we’re happy to have out-of-town company at our national monument. And by all accounts, our park rangers do a bang-up job of making a tour of the paleontological chasm more engaging than your usual big Texas hole in the ground.
Judging from Trip Advisor, another excellent travel guide, the Waco Mammoth National Monument is doing its very best to better educate folks, explaining everything from how your everyday, ordinary Columbian mammoth is bigger than the better-known Woolley — “Woolley mammoths had better press agents and they’re movie stars,” one ranger explains — to truisms about Waco. (To quote one proud local resident: “There is way more to Waco than ‘Fixer Upper.’”) Even a visiting creationist offered the mammoth excavation site and rangers great praise, though he refused to accept that the exhibit’s ill-fated mammoth herd was lost in anything but a divinely ordered global flood.