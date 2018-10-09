There’s a huge difference between tax reform and tax cuts. While this newspaper through three different owners and editorial boards over the years has supported measures to make our federal tax code more equitable and fairer, we last year voiced reservations about the Republican-crafted Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. It is contrary to what used to be a Republican principle in that it cut taxes while engaging in deficit spending. The Trump-signed measure offers only the sketchiest promise of increased tax revenues to cover what sure looks like runaway spending by a Republican president and a Republican Congress.
More properly defining tax reform: efforts by Republican Congressman Kevin Brady and Republican Sen. Ted Cruz, both of Texas, to ensure teachers, first responders, law enforcement officers and other public servants receive all Social Security benefits fairly calculated from their work histories. For years, many public-sector folks have dedicated themselves to critical jobs in society but seen the promise of Social Security payouts from any days in the private sector curtailed through a flawed formula under the so-called Windfall Elimination Provision of 1983.
The principle behind the Windfall Elimination Provision strikes one as fair at first glance. If you work for a city or school district where no one pays into Social Security, you shouldn’t then expect Social Security benefits later. If you don’t pay in, the system shouldn’t pay out. But in real life many citizens work part of their careers in the private sector (and thus do pay into Social Security) and part in the public sector, such as a school district that provides its educators with pensions.
Arbitrary factors in the Social Security formula for those who spent less than 30 years in jobs covered by Social Security exponentially reduce Social Security benefits. Social Security payouts for deserving individuals bear little resemblance to what such recipients would normally receive. The legislation by Cruz, Brady and Democratic Rep. Richard Neal of Massachusetts (and co-sponsored by Republican Congressman Bill Flores) would implement a fairer formula to better represent worker benefits. As structured, it would also press rebates for those already hurt by the 1983 provision’s impact.
“Workers nationwide pay into Social Security with the expectation they will receive the benefits they’ve earned when they retire,” Brady said in a statement. “As we have known for some time, the Windfall Elimination Provision, though well intentioned, has treated many of our public servants unfairly. This legislation is part of continued efforts to ensure that public servants who earn both a Social Security benefit and a pension from a Social Security substitute are treated fairly when it comes to Social Security.”
Obviously, someone who has worked only part of his or her time in the private sector shouldn’t benefit from Social Security benefits to the degree that those working their entire careers in the private sector do. But if equity should mark our tax code, this legislation deserves consideration of congressional leadership and the president — and with something approaching the urgency given the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. This proposal has been kicking around for years.