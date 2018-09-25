A few weeks ago, a cheerful server at Magnolia Table explained more fully to a Trib editorial board member the idea behind what co-owner Joanna Gaines calls the restaurant’s “community table.” It’s a revival of an American custom in which visitors and locals share the same dining space and, over nourishing sustenance, exchange in civility views and insights from wherever in the world they come.
A cynic might label it a public relations stunt. Yet, time and again, Waco-based business owners Chip and Joanna Gaines have demonstrated not only savvy in how they manage their empire — an outgrowth of their popular HGTV home-renovation series “Fixer Upper,” now in reruns — but resolve in how they mix Christian ethics with principles defining all that it means to be a good corporate neighbor.
Example: the couple’s offer to provide a temporary home for congregants of Waco’s Church Under the Bridge, which Sunday marked its 26th year of holding worship services beneath a bustling, open-air Interstate 35 overpass at South Fourth Street. Given that those who worship there are a mixed lot — everyone from the homeless and the destitute to well-dressed, conscientious students from Baylor University — this gesture underlines the spiritual dynamic that so imbues the Gaineses’ many pursuits.
And let’s be honest: Many merchants might have sympathized with Church Under the Bridge’s looming predicament concerning I-35 highway construction impacting that sheltering overpass but balked at any solution. By contrast, the Gaineses have opened up picture-perfect Magnolia Market at the Silos to the church on Sundays during the years of construction.
Pastor Jimmy Dorrell has entered into a one-year agreement with Magnolia to use the Silos at no cost, after which all will revisit the arrangement. At a time when some locals unfairly grouse about the Gaineses’ spurring property values while these same naysayers ignore how the Gaineses have bolstered real estate sales, tourism and business investments and opportunities, this gesture confirms the very best about the Gaineses’ mindful presence and community activism.