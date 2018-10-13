Regardless of whether you found Christine Blasey Ford a credible witness in her allegations against Judge Brett Kavanaugh a few weeks ago in Washington, D.C., surely Republicans and Democrats can agree that victims of crime need our compassion and prompt assistance — and this goes whether crime victims are adults or children, whether they have been sexually assaulted or brutalized by beating.
Which is why we cheer the Advocacy Center for Crime Victims and Children’s relocation to their new, 17,000-square-foot home at 3312 Hillcrest Drive, near Waco Police headquarters. The proximity helps police and crime-victim advocates better collaborate in serving victims in their greatest hours of need — and better facilitate steps to not only treat them but go after their attackers and assailants.
Advocacy Center folks tell us the new abode not only allows elbow room necessary to provide services more efficiently to victims but will better prevent youths from coming into contact with alleged perpetrators because of the availability of two waiting rooms. The Waco Police Crimes Against Children Unit will continue to be located with the agency.
To quote Police Sgt. Jason Lundquist, supervisor of the unit: “When someone is a victim of child abuse, the non-offending caregiver is also a victim, but just filing a police report and making sure the person who abused the child is prosecuted is not the end. The child and family need a lot of services, but now it is all right here.”
Advocacy Center executive director Barbara Wright says police and victim advocates are busier than ever because more victims are reporting abuses. That’s good. Whatever your sentiments about the sexual-assault allegations of Christine Ford — and they seem colored by partisanship — the fact remains that her claim faltered because of her long-ago failure to press the case with police. This left her with little to no corroborating evidence more than three decades later.
While many assault victims balk at reporting attacks out of embarrassment, guilt and fear of being disbelieved, groups such as the Advocacy Center for Crime Victims and Children offer ways to reverse such trends. They do so through services not readily available decades ago, including 24-hour hotlines, forensic medicine and counseling. Let’s hope this brings more victims out of the shadows.